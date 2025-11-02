×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Sarath Ton, Ex-Husband Of Mercedes Mone, Marries Miranda Knesovich In Private Ceremony

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 02, 2025
Sarath Ton, Ex-Husband Of Mercedes Mone, Marries Miranda Knesovich In Private Ceremony

Sarath Ton, known to wrestling fans as former WWE costume designer Mikaze and the ex-husband of Mercedes Moné, has remarried. Ton tied the knot with Miranda Knesovich on October 29, 2025, during an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family.

The longtime designer and creative talent shared the joyful news in a heartfelt Instagram post, where he reflected on their journey together and the moments that led to their wedding day.

“3 years ago we met on the most random of days. Not sure where life was going to take us, but hopeful that this adventure was worth going on,” Sarath wrote, recalling their first meeting.

He described their relationship as one filled with both excitement and peace, highlighting that while they have shared amazing experiences together, it is the quieter moments that truly define their love.

“In the days since we’ve filled our sundaes with all types of toppings. Cross country road trips, dinners and laughs, once in a lifetime experiences. But it’s those quiet moments that make our ice cream great. Cooking dinners together. Our long talks. Our morning walks with the boys.”

Ton went on to express his gratitude for Miranda and everyone who supported them through their journey to marriage.

“On 10-29-25 my sundae became whole, and I said I do to my best friend, the person that gives me faith in the goodness of humanity.”

He closed the message with a touching declaration to his new wife:
“To my lovely wife @mirandaknesovich… I LOVE YOU !!! You’re my favorite ice cream. The one that makes my sundae the most delicious.”

The wedding follows Ton’s divorce from AEW star Mercedes Moné, which was finalized last year.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sarath Ton (@iammikaze)

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

Nov. 3rd 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Nov. 4th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Houston, Texas

Nov. 5th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Greenville, South Carolina

Nov. 7th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Houston, Texas

Nov. 8th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 10th 2025

#raw

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy