Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 02, 2025
SHO And DOUKI Win Super Junior Tag League After Undefeated Run

SHO and DOUKI have emerged victorious in the Super Junior Tag League, marking another major achievement for The House of Torture duo.

The pair defeated Robbie X and Taiji Ishimori in the finals of the tournament at Sunday’s Hiroshi Tanahashi Final Homecoming event in Gifu. The conclusion of the match saw DOUKI resort to his signature underhanded tactics, spitting red mist into Ishimori’s eyes before landing a low blow and rolling him up for the pinfall while grabbing a handful of trunks.

Following the match, NJPW posted on X (translated):

“From an intense battle to the worst possible outcome…! DOUKI & SHO snatch the undefeated championship with ruthless fighting! And DOUKI declares himself the ‘strongest in Jr.’!”

The reigning IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions went undefeated with a 6-0 record throughout the competition, solidifying their dominance in the division. Their next challengers remain uncertain, although they were confronted backstage by Kosei Fujita, who didn’t mince words.

“You guys are trash who can’t even fight without toys, right? Ain’t that the truth?” Fujita said to the duo.

DOUKI responded confidently, “We’ve already beaten you guys back in September. Not interested. Hey, bring something and try standing in front of me.”

SHO and DOUKI recently defended their titles successfully against Fujita and Robbie Eagles during the Road to Destruction tour, who themselves were the winners of the 2024 Super Junior Tag League.

This latest triumph marks SHO’s third overall Super Junior Tag League victory, having previously won the tournament in 2018 and 2019 alongside YOH.

