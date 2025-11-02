Jim Cornette Reveals How He Would Have Booked John Cena’s WWE Retirement Tour

During a recent episode of his podcast, veteran wrestling personality Jim Cornette shared how he would have approached booking John Cena’s WWE retirement tour, offering a detailed vision for what he felt could have made it both meaningful and memorable.

Cornette began by noting that turning Cena heel would have been a mistake, emphasizing that such a decision would go against everything Cena’s career has represented. Instead, Cornette explained that the idea of Cena embarking on a “greatest hits” tour, defeating opponent after opponent across dozens of appearances, would not have worked either. He praised WWE for spacing out Cena’s appearances across multiple shows and event types, from televised programs to premium live events and Saturday Night’s Main Event specials, allowing each moment to feel special.

“If it were up to me,” Cornette said, “I would have mapped out the year from the start. I’d have three or four main opponents lined up , people he wanted to work with, maybe even twice , and then a few others who would be good for business on smaller shows. That way, every match means something, and every appearance has purpose. He’d appear on TV to promote those matches, just like the old days, to sell the tickets and build the anticipation.”

Cornette went on to explain that he would have structured the year around four major events, each featuring a big heel opponent for Cena, while also leaving room for a babyface encounter on one of the smaller shows , perhaps a feel-good contest against someone like AJ Styles.

“I’d have picked two heels who would really benefit from beating him,” Cornette continued. “Across the year, he could lose twice. Fans don’t want to see him destroyed, but losing to the right people at the right time , that can help make someone. You don’t need Brock Lesnar flattening him again; Brock already has all the credibility in the world.”

He suggested that Cena’s retirement run should have been a balance between nostalgia and storytelling. For instance, Cena could lose one match early but avenge it later, while another storyline might see him win first and then lose in a rematch, giving the younger heel a meaningful victory to carry forward. Cornette even floated the idea of Bron Breakker being one of those talents, admitting it might be early but that a win over Cena would have been career-defining.

Ultimately, Cornette viewed the retirement tour as a chance for fans to say goodbye while still feeling satisfied. “It should have been about ‘see John Cena one last time in your city,’ with strong promos, great angles, and matches where he’s competitive. He doesn’t need to win them all , just most of them, and the losses come toward the end of the run. That’s how you send him off right.”