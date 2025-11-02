Update On Matt Sydal’s AEW Status Following Long Absence

An update has emerged regarding AEW star Matt Sydal, who has not appeared on AEW television since May 2024. His most recent in-ring appearance came a few months later in July when he competed against Ultimo Dragon at a wrestling festival in France.

According to Sean Ross Sapp during the latest Fightful Select Answers Q&A session, an AEW representative confirmed that Sydal remains under contract with the promotion. His absence is linked to a major injury, with reports noting that the veteran high-flyer underwent ankle surgery last year to repair an issue that had affected him for more than ten years.

Sydal, who first signed with AEW in November 2020 following his debut in the Casino Battle Royale at All Out, last wrestled for the company against Konosuke Takeshita on AEW Dynamite.

Throughout his career, Sydal has built a strong resume across major promotions including ROH, NJPW, and TNA. His accomplishments include reigns as ROH Tag Team Champion, two-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champion alongside Ricochet, NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion, and TNA X-Division Champion.

As Sydal continues his recovery, his former opponent Takeshita has continued to climb the ranks. Now holding the AEW International Championship, Takeshita is preparing to defend the title against Zack Sabre Jr. in a rematch set for AEW Full Gear on November 23.

