The Young Bucks And Kenny Omega Set For High-Stakes Million-Dollar Match At AEW Full Gear

The road to AEW Full Gear is heating up as new matches continue to be added to the card.

On Saturday’s Fright Night edition of AEW Collision, Don Callis made a bold announcement that could shift the balance of power within AEW. Callis introduced The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, to what he called a “Million-Dollar Trios Match” for Full Gear, featuring high stakes and bigger egos.

The Young Bucks will team with Josh Alexander to take on the reunited Jurassic Express duo of Jack Perry and Luchasaurus, joined by Kenny Omega. The match comes at a pivotal time, as the Bucks look to reclaim their footing after losing their EVP status at AEW All In and burning through the $500,000 they won in September’s casino event.

Jurassic Express enters the bout with confidence after their recent win over the Bucks at AEW WrestleDynasty, adding an extra edge to an already fiery rivalry. Meanwhile, the Callis-led feud between Alexander and Omega continues to escalate, with Callis determined to bring an end to Omega’s career once and for all.

AEW Full Gear takes place on November 22, 2025, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Join WNS on DISCORD - Comment and Debate!

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.