×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

The Young Bucks And Kenny Omega Set For High-Stakes Million-Dollar Match At AEW Full Gear

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 02, 2025
The Young Bucks And Kenny Omega Set For High-Stakes Million-Dollar Match At AEW Full Gear

The road to AEW Full Gear is heating up as new matches continue to be added to the card.

On Saturday’s Fright Night edition of AEW Collision, Don Callis made a bold announcement that could shift the balance of power within AEW. Callis introduced The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, to what he called a “Million-Dollar Trios Match” for Full Gear, featuring high stakes and bigger egos.

The Young Bucks will team with Josh Alexander to take on the reunited Jurassic Express duo of Jack Perry and Luchasaurus, joined by Kenny Omega. The match comes at a pivotal time, as the Bucks look to reclaim their footing after losing their EVP status at AEW All In and burning through the $500,000 they won in September’s casino event.

Jurassic Express enters the bout with confidence after their recent win over the Bucks at AEW WrestleDynasty, adding an extra edge to an already fiery rivalry. Meanwhile, the Callis-led feud between Alexander and Omega continues to escalate, with Callis determined to bring an end to Omega’s career once and for all.

AEW Full Gear takes place on November 22, 2025, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Join WNS on DISCORD - Comment and Debate!

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

Nov. 3rd 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Nov. 4th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Houston, Texas

Nov. 5th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Greenville, South Carolina

Nov. 7th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Houston, Texas

Nov. 8th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 10th 2025

#raw

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy