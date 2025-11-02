Nixon Newell And Miranda Alize Share On-Screen Kiss During AEW Collision

Nixon Newell and Miranda Alize made waves on AEW Collision when they shared a kiss mid-match, openly presented as a couple without any storyline setup or commentary hype. It was a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment that spoke volumes, standing out precisely because it was treated as natural rather than sensational.

The pair teamed with undeniable chemistry against Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir in a short squash match, but their connection quickly became the night’s most talked-about moment. Dave Meltzer discussed the segment on Wrestling Observer Radio, noting how rare this kind of presentation still is in professional wrestling.

“For years and years and years, there have been women who have wanted to do the thing where the women kiss and everything like that and they’re lovers and all that,” Meltzer said. “And Tony and Mina are doing it actually.”

Meltzer pointed out that AEW didn’t frame the moment as shocking or controversial, it just happened naturally.

“But in this case it’s like, this is not ambiguous, this is not teased, this is just, they’re lovers and that’s it. You know, they were kissing in the match, and it wasn’t done in a WWE way, you know what I mean? Where it’s, ‘oh my God, look at this!’ or for shock value or anything. They were just doing it.”

He further praised how AEW avoided turning it into a ratings stunt or dramatic reveal.

“It wasn’t done for ratings. It wasn’t done to shock people. It was just there. And you know, whatever, that’s fine. I was just surprised at that in some ways.”