Fresh Insight Revealed On WWE Non-Compete Clause Dispute

Sean Ross Sapp has weighed in on the ongoing discussion about WWE’s use of non-compete clauses, particularly involving former WWE names Andrade and Samantha Irvin. Speaking during the latest episode of Fightful Select Answers, Sapp broke down how these clauses are structured and what they actually mean for released talent.

Sapp clarified that when WWE releases a main roster performer, the 90-day period that follows is not technically a “non-compete clause” but rather a “notice of termination.” During this time, the performer continues to be paid, but they cannot appear for another promotion until the notice expires.

He also addressed whether WWE can reverse a release decision within that timeframe. After consulting several industry agents, Sapp noted that while WWE legally could change its mind, doing so would be extremely rare and without precedent.

The closest instance came in 2020 with Drake Maverick. Despite being publicly released, Maverick was permitted to compete in the NXT Interim Cruiserweight Championship tournament. However, WWE did not actually revoke his termination, instead, he was later re-signed under a completely new deal. Maverick remained with the company until his second release in November 2021, before eventually returning as part of WWE’s creative team.

Although WWE has never officially reinstated a performer after issuing a release, Sapp believes that given the current landscape, it is only a matter of time before such a situation eventually happens.