AEW Confirms Full Lineup For Blood & Guts 2025 Event

AEW has confirmed the full lineup for both the men’s and women’s Blood & Guts matches.

During the November 1st taped episode of Fright Night Collision, Renee Paquette revealed via a pre-recorded segment the final participants for the women’s Blood & Guts bout. The lineup features Mercedes Mone, Megan Bayne, Marina Shafir, Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue joining forces to face Kris Statlander, Toni Storm, Harley Cameron, Jamie Hayter, Queen Aminata, and Willow Nightingale. These twelve competitors will step inside the imposing dual-ring steel cage for the first-ever women’s edition of the brutal Blood & Guts match. Not long after the reveal aired, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed the announcement across social media.

Later in the same broadcast, the full men’s lineup was also revealed. The Conglomeration , represented by Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, and Mark Briscoe , will be joined by Roderick Strong and Darby Allin to battle the Death Riders team of Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia, and Pac.

This year’s Blood & Guts event, set for November 12th, will mark a major milestone for AEW. The men’s match has become a yearly staple of high-intensity warfare, but 2025’s installment will also introduce the inaugural women’s version, adding a new chapter to the tradition of chaos inside the cage.

AEW Blood & Guts 2025 – Current Match Card:



• Blood & Guts Match: The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, and Mark Briscoe), Roderick Strong, and Darby Allin vs Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia, and Pac).



• Blood & Guts Match: Mercedes Mone, Megan Bayne, Marina Shafir, Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue vs Kris Statlander, Toni Storm, Harley Cameron, Jamie Hayter, Queen Aminata, and Willow Nightingale.