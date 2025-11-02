Tyler Breeze Vs Amazing Red Confirmed For House Of Glory’s Return To Chicago

House of Glory has officially announced that Tyler Breeze will face Amazing Red at its upcoming ‘Return to the Windy City’ event on November 21. The show is set to take place at the Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, Illinois, marking a major attraction for the company’s Midwest return.

The match comes at a significant time for Breeze, who recently stepped back into a WWE ring for the first time in years. In September, he made a surprise appearance at NXT Homecoming, where he challenged Ethan Page for the North American Championship, signaling a fresh chapter in his in-ring career.

Before House of Glory arrives in Chicago, the promotion will hold its SuperClash event on November 15. That show is also drawing attention, as former NXT standout Dezmond Xavier (also known as Wes Lee) is scheduled to appear, further strengthening HOG’s November lineup.

Tyler Breeze began his wrestling career in 2007 after training under Lance Storm. He joined WWE in 2010, performing in FCW under the name Mike Dalton and winning both the FCW Florida Heavyweight and Tag Team Championships. In 2013, he reinvented himself as the narcissistic “Prince Pretty” Tyler Breeze in NXT, captivating fans with his unique persona and charisma.

Breeze made the move to WWE’s main roster in 2015 and later formed the fan-favorite tag team Breezango with Fandango. The duo returned to NXT in 2020, where they captured the NXT Tag Team Championship. Following his release in 2021, Breeze remained connected to WWE through backstage roles, content work with UpUpDownDown, and more recently, as part of the NXT writing team. His surprise return to the ring at NXT Homecoming has reignited interest in his wrestling future , now extending to the independent scene once again with House of Glory.