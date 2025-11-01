CM Punk Crowned New WWE World Heavyweight Champion At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

The atmosphere inside the arena reached a fever pitch as the lights dimmed for the night’s highly anticipated main event.

Backstage, Jimmy Uso was shown hyping up his brother Jey Uso following the Intercontinental Championship match earlier in the evening. The camera lingered on the brothers a moment too long, hinting that there could be tension or foreshadowing a development between them. Moments later, the focus returned to the ring as the crowd prepared for the main event.

The audience erupted as “Main Event” Jey Uso made his entrance to a thunderous “YEET” chant, exuding confidence as he headed toward the ring. That energy quickly transformed when Living Colour’s “Cult of Personality” hit. The arena came alive again as CM Punk, “The Best in the World,” dropped to one knee and declared, “It’s Clobbering Time!” before making his way to the ring to a deafening ovation. The ring introductions followed, and the bell sounded for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match.

The opening exchange saw Punk and Uso circle cautiously before locking up. Punk cornered Uso early, but the referee called for a break. Uso fired back with a stinging chest slap and a loud “YEET,” mocking the veteran. Punk attempted an early Go to Sleep, but Uso slipped free, countering with a quick roll-up for a one-count. Punk transitioned into a side headlock, maintaining control, but Uso broke loose and delivered a shoulder tackle followed by a sharp forearm.

Uso focused on Punk’s neck, landing targeted strikes and a headlock takeover to slow the pace. Punk rallied with a snap-mare and a string of elbow drops for a near-fall, then connected with a clean neckbreaker on a second attempt. He ripped at Uso’s shirt before laying in heavy chops across the chest. Uso answered with a Samoan Drop and went for a spear, but Punk countered with a swinging neckbreaker and continued to apply pressure with holds aimed at Uso’s back and neck.

Uso escaped and rolled Punk up for two, but Punk quickly regained control and attempted another Go to Sleep. Uso managed to tumble out of the ring, narrowly avoiding defeat. In an unexpected moment, Punk poured water over Uso’s head to wake him up before dragging him back inside. Punk tried to execute a superplex, but Uso fought back with headbutts and connected with a diving attack, followed by his signature running hip attack and an emphatic “YEET.”

Punk avoided a second attempt and looked to finish it with another GTS, but Uso broke free again, landing a superkick, a spear, and an Uso Splash for a dramatic near-fall. The battle spilled to ringside where Uso speared Punk through the barricade, sending the Salt Lake City crowd into chaos. Back inside, Uso went for another Splash, but Punk countered with his knees and hit a GTS for a razor-close two-count. Uso answered in stunning fashion, hitting Punk with his own GTS, then a spear, but Punk kicked out at the last possible second.

Both men, visibly drained, pushed each other to the limit. Uso locked in a sleeper hold reminiscent of Gunther’s, nearly putting Punk out. Punk reversed into the Anaconda Vice, applying intense pressure until Uso reached the ropes. In the final moments, Uso connected with two superkicks and charged for a spear, but Punk caught him mid-run with a brutal knee strike.

Punk seized the opportunity, hoisting Uso up for back-to-back Go to Sleep finishers before collapsing on top of him for the three-count. The arena erupted as CM Punk captured the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Overcome with emotion, Punk fell to his knees clutching the title, as the fans in Salt Lake City celebrated his victory.

Winner and NEW WWE World Heavyweight Champion: CM Punk