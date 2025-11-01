×
John Cena Announces 16-Man ‘Last Time Is Now Tournament’ To Decide His Final Opponent

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 01, 2025
John Cena has revealed that his final opponent will be decided through a massive 16-man tournament set to begin on Monday, November 10.

The competition, fittingly titled “The Last Time Is Now Tournament,” will feature participants from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT , and could even include names from outside WWE.

Cena’s final match has been one of the most talked-about topics in wrestling, and this announcement adds even more intrigue to how his legendary career will conclude.

