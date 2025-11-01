John Cena Announces 16-Man ‘Last Time Is Now Tournament’ To Decide His Final Opponent

John Cena has revealed that his final opponent will be decided through a massive 16-man tournament set to begin on Monday, November 10.
The competition, fittingly titled “The Last Time Is Now Tournament,” will feature participants from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT , and could even include names from outside WWE.
Cena’s final match has been one of the most talked-about topics in wrestling, and this announcement adds even more intrigue to how his legendary career will conclude.
A 16 MAN ‘THE LAST TIME IS NOW’ TOURNAMENT WILL DECIDE JOHN CENA'S LAST OPPONENT STARTING NEXT MONDAY ON RAW🚨, MainEventRox (@MainEventRox) November 2, 2025
SUPERSTARS FROM #WWERAW, #SMACKDOWN, #WWENXT AND OTHER PROMOTIONS WILL TAKE PART IN THE TOURNAMENT 🍿🍿#SNME pic.twitter.com/hYVm8GV04B
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event
November 1, 2025 at
Salt Lake City, Utah, USA
Hashtag: #snme
