John Cena Announces 16-Man ‘Last Time Is Now Tournament’ To Decide His Final Opponent

John Cena has revealed that his final opponent will be decided through a massive 16-man tournament set to begin on Monday, November 10.

The competition, fittingly titled “The Last Time Is Now Tournament,” will feature participants from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT , and could even include names from outside WWE.

Cena’s final match has been one of the most talked-about topics in wrestling, and this announcement adds even more intrigue to how his legendary career will conclude.

A 16 MAN ‘THE LAST TIME IS NOW’ TOURNAMENT WILL DECIDE JOHN CENA'S LAST OPPONENT STARTING NEXT MONDAY ON RAW🚨



