Jade Cargill Wins WWE Women’s Championship At Saturday Night’s Main Event

The action continued at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event with the second of four championship matches, featuring Tiffany Stratton defending the WWE Women’s Championship against Jade Cargill. A video package highlighted the rivalry leading into the contest before both competitors made their entrances inside the packed Delta Center.

As the cameras panned around ringside, several celebrity guests were spotted, including Post Malone, Tony Hinchcliffe, and Pauly Shore. Cargill arrived first, exuding confidence as she prepared for the biggest opportunity of her WWE career. Moments later, Stratton emerged to a loud ovation from the Salt Lake City crowd, ready to prove why it was still “Tiffy-Time.” With the formal introductions complete, the referee signaled for the bell.

Cargill went straight after the champion’s injured knee, using her power to control the early stages of the match. She kept up the pressure both inside and outside the ring, tossing Stratton around with ease. The champion fought back by tripping Cargill face-first into the steel steps, buying herself a moment to recover. Returning to the ring, Stratton climbed to the middle rope and connected with a facebuster that briefly shifted the momentum.

However, Cargill quickly regained control by targeting the knee once again. She delivered two devastating powerbombs before hoisting Stratton up for her Jaded finisher. The impact was enough to keep the champion down for the three-count, crowning Jade Cargill as the new WWE Women’s Champion in dominant fashion.

Winner and NEW WWE Women’s Champion: Jade Cargill

