Cody Rhodes Retains Undisputed WWE Championship at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

The Delta Center in Salt Lake City erupted as Cody Rhodes made his signature entrance to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship. The crowd sang in unison to “Kingdom” as fireworks burst across the stage and “The American Nightmare” soaked in the energy before kneeling and kissing the mat.

Moments later, the atmosphere turned electric once more when Drew McIntyre’s music hit. “The Scottish Psychopath” stormed to the ring through pyro, eyes locked firmly on the champion. Before the bell even rang, tensions escalated as Lilian Garcia began the introductions and McIntyre interrupted, demanding to be announced as “the real American Dream,” drawing loud boos from the crowd.

Referee Dan Engler called for the bell, and the title bout was underway. Rhodes came out swinging, landing a flurry of shots, but McIntyre quickly answered with punishing blows and mockery. In a shocking moment, McIntyre bit Cody on the forehead when the referee’s back was turned. Rhodes retaliated with a series of stomps, his aggression forcing the official to step in, though Cody shoved past him to continue his assault.

McIntyre regained control by smashing Rhodes’ knee into the steel ring post before tossing him over the barricade. He returned to the ring and demanded a count-out, but Cody fought back inside at eight, showing the grit of a champion. McIntyre followed with relentless offense, trying to break down Rhodes both mentally and physically.

The challenger’s frustration boiled over as he hurled the championship belt at Cody, hoping to trigger a disqualification. He attempted a Claymore through the announce table, but Rhodes narrowly dodged and countered, turning the tide briefly. However, McIntyre caught him again moments later, slamming Cody through the announce desk. Somehow, the champion crawled back into the ring just before the count of ten.

With Rhodes visibly hurt, McIntyre lined up for the Claymore, but Cody ducked, leading to a dramatic sequence that saw near falls, reversals, and desperation counters. Cody connected with a stunning super Cody Cutter from the top rope for a two-count that had the crowd roaring. McIntyre came close to victory with a brutal Glasgow Kiss after knocking the referee down, then grabbed the title belt to deliver what could have been the finishing blow.

Rhodes avoided the strike and countered, planting McIntyre face-first onto the championship belt. As the referee regained consciousness, Cody covered McIntyre for the three-count to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Winner and STILL Undisputed WWE Champion: Cody Rhodes

The Delta Center erupted once again as Cody clutched his title, having survived one of his most punishing defenses yet against a relentless Drew McIntyre.