WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: Live Coverage From Salt Lake City – November 1

WWE returned to Salt Lake City on November 1, 2025, for another action-packed Saturday Night’s Main Event, live from the Delta Center. The evening promised high drama, championship gold, and several rivalries reaching their boiling point as fans packed the arena for one of the most anticipated lineups in months.

The show featured some of WWE’s biggest stars in marquee matchups, including Cody Rhodes putting his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre in a bout with high stakes, if Rhodes were counted out or disqualified, he would lose the title.

Elsewhere, the vacant World Heavyweight Championship was up for grabs as CM Punk battled Jey Uso in a clash that could reshape WWE’s main event scene.

In the women’s division, Tiffany Stratton looked to prove she was more than a paper champion when she faced the powerhouse Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship.

Also on the card, Dominik Mysterio defended his Intercontinental Championship in a thrilling triple threat match against Rusev and Penta, ensuring that no fan would leave their seat early.

The action kicked off at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT, promising non-stop excitement from start to finish.

-- REFRESH OFTEN FOR UPDATES --