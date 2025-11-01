×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: Live Coverage From Salt Lake City – November 1

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 01, 2025
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: Live Coverage From Salt Lake City – November 1

WWE returned to Salt Lake City on November 1, 2025, for another action-packed Saturday Night’s Main Event, live from the Delta Center. The evening promised high drama, championship gold, and several rivalries reaching their boiling point as fans packed the arena for one of the most anticipated lineups in months.

The show featured some of WWE’s biggest stars in marquee matchups, including Cody Rhodes putting his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre in a bout with high stakes, if Rhodes were counted out or disqualified, he would lose the title.

Elsewhere, the vacant World Heavyweight Championship was up for grabs as CM Punk battled Jey Uso in a clash that could reshape WWE’s main event scene.

In the women’s division, Tiffany Stratton looked to prove she was more than a paper champion when she faced the powerhouse Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship.

Also on the card, Dominik Mysterio defended his Intercontinental Championship in a thrilling triple threat match against Rusev and Penta, ensuring that no fan would leave their seat early.

The action kicked off at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT, promising non-stop excitement from start to finish.

 

-- REFRESH OFTEN FOR UPDATES --

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

November 1, 2025 at

Salt Lake City, Utah, USA

Hashtag: #snme

⚡ Events

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Salt Lake City, Utah

Nov. 1st 2025

#snme

WWE Monday Night RAW

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

Nov. 3rd 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Nov. 4th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Houston, Texas

Nov. 5th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Greenville, South Carolina

Nov. 7th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Houston, Texas

Nov. 8th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 10th 2025

#raw

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy