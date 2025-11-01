Rusev Opens Up On How WWE Nearly Fired Him Before His Breakout Success

In a candid chat with CBS Sports, Rusev reflected on the uncertain early days of his WWE career. When he joined the company in 2010, he was far from the powerhouse fans would later celebrate , just a former taxi driver from Bulgaria determined to make his mark. What followed was a string of devastating setbacks that nearly ended everything before it began.

Within a year, Rusev suffered a torn ACL and meniscus that sidelined him for months. When he finally returned to the ring, a serious neck injury left him temporarily unable to move his arms. WWE officials had grown frustrated by then and made their stance brutally clear: either show improvement fast or face release.

“Again, I was pushed against the wall with nowhere else to go,” Rusev said. “I remember that very vividly… After having that meeting about, ‘You have this much time left here,’ I once again went back and started revisiting my character. What could I do better? If you ask something of me, I’ll deliver.”

Determined not to let the dream die, Rusev rebuilt himself from the ground up. He embraced every challenge, refined his presentation, and committed entirely to becoming a complete performer. That dedication would lead to a breakout on the main roster, where he quickly evolved into one of WWE’s most dominant and charismatic forces.

