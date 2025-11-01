Kit Wilson Shuts Down Pretty Deadly Breakup Rumors

Kit Wilson has made it clear that Pretty Deadly is far from over.

Wilson, one half of the charismatic duo alongside Elton Prince, shut down rumors that the team might be heading for a split. The speculation began after Wilson competed in singles action on the October 31st episode of WWE SmackDown, where he faced Carmelo Hayes with The Miz at ringside. Despite a strong showing, Wilson was defeated but surprised fans with new entrance music and a refreshed presentation, which sparked talk that Pretty Deadly could be going their separate ways.

Following the show, Wilson took to social media to respond to a fan who asked if he and Prince had parted ways. Wilson quickly ended any uncertainty by saying that he would “never break up with that man,” reaffirming his loyalty to his longtime tag partner.

Pretty Deadly have been together since their days in NXT, where they captured tag team gold before moving up to WWE’s main roster on SmackDown. Prince has been sidelined for much of the year due to injury, but Wilson’s recent comments suggest that the bond between the two remains as strong as ever.