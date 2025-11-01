×
Scott Steiner Open To Working With Nephew Bron Breakker In WWE

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 01, 2025
Scott Steiner Open To Working With Nephew Bron Breakker In WWE

Scott Steiner has shared that he would be open to returning to WWE to work alongside his nephew, Bron Breakker, in an on-screen capacity.

Although Breakker competes under a different name, fans know well that he is part of the legendary Steiner family, with Scott and Rick Steiner being his uncle and father respectively.

Speaking during a panel appearance at Geek’d Con, Scott was asked if he would be interested in teaming up with his nephew on WWE television. Steiner revealed that he had not really thought about it but would certainly be open to the idea if WWE approached him.

“I mean, I would definitely help them all if that’s what they, if they wanted. I mean, I haven’t thought about it, but if they did think that I could do something with them, yeah, I’d definitely go back and help them out. It would be great.”

During the same interview, Steiner also shared that he initially advised his nephew not to enter the wrestling business.

