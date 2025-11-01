Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon Could Make Surprise Comeback This Year

Sean Ross Sapp reported in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon might make a surprise return to WWE later this year, possibly appearing during John Cena’s retirement match.

Although nothing has been confirmed, the idea of McMahon showing up at such a landmark moment cannot be dismissed. WWE has a long history of pulling off shock appearances, and this could be another one that catches fans off guard.

McMahon has not been seen in WWE since stepping away from the company in January 2024. Earlier this year, his image was even removed from one of WWE’s promotional vignettes, signaling a clear distance from the brand.

Prior to his exit, McMahon made an appearance at the June 2023 episode of RAW in Hartford, Connecticut, and was also present at WrestleMania 39. Reports suggest that during that weekend, he was responsible for changing the outcome of Edge’s match against Finn Bálor and later made substantial edits to the following night’s RAW script.

