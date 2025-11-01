Major Titles At Risk? Betting Odds Reveal Surprises Ahead Of Saturday Night’s Main Event

The stage is set for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, and the betting odds are hinting that chaos could be in store with multiple championships possibly changing hands.

Tonight’s card is stacked with four major title bouts, and the oddsmakers at BetOnline have released the latest lines, giving fans a glimpse at who might be walking out with gold , and who could be left stunned in the ring.

For anyone new to wrestling betting, here’s the quick rundown: negative odds signal the favorites to win, while positive numbers mark the underdogs. The higher the positive number, the bigger the risk , and the bigger the reward.

Here’s how the numbers are shaping up ahead of the bell:

WWE Championship:

Cody Rhodes (c) (-550) vs. Drew McIntyre (+325)

World Heavyweight Championship:

CM Punk (-400) vs. Jey Uso (+250)

WWE Women’s Championship:

Tiffany Stratton (c) (+600) vs. Jade Cargill (-1500)

WWE Intercontinental Championship:

Dominik Mysterio (c) (-2500) vs. Rusev (+500) vs. Penta (+500)

With those odds, it looks like Jade Cargill, CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes are the heavy favorites to hold onto their gold , but the WWE Universe knows better than to ever rule out a shock upset.

The intrigue surrounding Cody Rhodes’ title defense grew even more after last night’s SmackDown, where Drew McIntyre successfully twisted the rules. Now, if Rhodes is counted out or disqualified in their match, he loses the WWE Championship. It is a sneaky move straight out of McIntyre’s playbook, hoping to lure The American Nightmare into a costly mistake.

While Rhodes remains the favorite, the door is wide open for McIntyre to walk away with the title through trickery. Could this be the setup for an even bigger clash at Survivor Series? Fans will not have to wait long to find out.