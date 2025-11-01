×
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 01, 2025
AEW Star Will Ospreay Recovery Update: “Doing Great” After Neck Operation

Will Ospreay appears to be making solid progress in his recovery and could be back in action by early 2026.

The AEW star underwent neck surgery in mid-September, and the Body Alignment Clinic in the United Kingdom shared a positive update on Saturday, revealing that Ospreay is “doing great” six weeks post-operation. The post also included the caption “Jan 2026,” suggesting that Ospreay could target a return around that time.

The clinic wrote:

“@aew Allstar @willospreay 6 weeks post op and doing great!
Still some way to go with but we’re on the right road.
Jan 2026 🚀
🚨Don’t Try This At Home!”

Ospreay had been battling two herniated discs in his neck for several months before his match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on August 24. Following the bout, AEW used an injury angle involving The Death Riders to write him off television.

This marked the first surgery of Ospreay’s career. The 32-year-old previously told CBS Sports that he was deeply nervous heading into it.

“I’m anxious. I’m scared. Generally, I’m terrified,” Ospreay admitted. “Not about the match, but just about afterwards. I don’t know what it looks like afterwards, because for the first time in my life, I have been disqualified from doing the thing that I love doing.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saminder Singh - Pain Management Clinic (@bodyalignmentclinic)

