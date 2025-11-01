Triple H’s WrestleMania Poster Placement Sparks Backlash

Triple H has reportedly drawn criticism for taking the spotlight on WWE’s official WrestleMania promotional poster, and longtime wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer is among those questioning the company’s creative choice.

Speaking on the November 1, 2025 edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer and co-host Garrett Gonzales discussed the poster’s design, calling it “odd” that Triple H, who no longer wrestles or performs, was positioned as the face of the show. Meltzer drew a colorful comparison when explaining how he sees Triple H’s role.

“You know who he is? He’s Joe Weider. That’s who he is. After every Mr. Olympia, Joe Weider was standing there with the guy who won Mr. Olympia. He claimed he trained him even though he didn’t. But the magazines created the image of Joe Weider, the all-knowing sage. That’s Paul Levesque in WWE. It’s an image.”

Meltzer went on to describe Triple H as the “Dana White” of WWE, emphasizing how he has evolved into the public face of the company now that Vince McMahon is gone from the day-to-day spotlight.

“Triple H is the sage. We don’t have bad Vince McMahon anymore. It’s a new era, it’s Triple H. He’s more open-minded, friendly to the talent, doesn’t berate them, doesn’t make everybody feel bad.”

However, Meltzer also took issue with the poster’s presentation, pointing out the absence of women entirely.

“I get why some people are mad. There’s no women on the poster. In this day and age, you have to be smart enough not to fall into that trap. You need to have at least two women on there.”

Gonzales agreed, cautioning that if WWE’s momentum fades, Triple H could end up taking the heat for it.

“In the 2010s, Triple H was, at least by hardcore fans, seen as overexposed. And now, if the product goes sideways, he’s the one who’s going to get the blame.”

Meltzer echoed the sentiment, noting that criticism is already aimed at both Triple H and AEW’s Tony Khan.

“They’re complaining about him and Tony all the time. Some complaints are valid, most are not, but many are.”

He also highlighted how prominently Triple H has featured himself across WWE’s marketing lately.

“Who’s the guy on the roof in the WrestleMania commercial? It wasn’t Roman Reigns. It wasn’t Seth Rollins. It was Paul Levesque.”

While Meltzer acknowledged Levesque’s leadership has been key to WWE’s creative success, he questioned whether being the visual centerpiece is necessary.

“If it were me, I wouldn’t even want to be on TV. I’d want CM Punk or Seth Rollins or one of those guys up there.”

