KnokX Pro Tightens Access Policy After Raja Jackson And Syko Stu Incident

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 01, 2025
KnokX Pro Tightens Access Policy After Raja Jackson And Syko Stu Incident

KnokX Pro Entertainment & Academy has been in the headlines following the violent altercation between Raja Jackson, the son of former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Rampage Jackson, and wrestler Syko Stu. The incident, which was captured on video and live streamed, gained widespread attention online and has since had serious repercussions for both the individuals involved and the promotion itself.

In response, KnokX Pro has announced major changes to its facility policy, restricting access and filming privileges to only those officially connected to the promotion. The academy issued the following statement via Facebook:

PUBLIC NOTICE
KnokX Pro Entertainment & Academy

Effective immediately, unauthorized access to KnokX Pro Entertainment & Academy is strictly prohibited.

Only current students, active staff, and approved affiliates are permitted to enter or conduct business on the premises. Media personnel, former clients, past affiliates, or any individuals not directly associated with KnokX Pro are forbidden from entering, filming, or appearing at the facility without prior written authorization from ownership.

All visits, collaborations, and requests related to media or filming must be submitted in advance and approved by KnokX Pro management or ownership.

Any unauthorized individuals found on the premises will be asked to leave immediately. Failure to comply will result in removal by staff and may be treated as trespassing under California law.

During live public events, security personnel have full authority to refuse entry or remove anyone as necessary.

KnokX Pro Entertainment & Academy
8548 Lankershim Blvd, Sun Valley, CA 91352
info@knokxpro.com
www.knokxpro.com

As for the aftermath of the attack, Raja Jackson has been charged with felony battery and has entered a plea of not guilty. Syko Stu has since been released from the hospital and continues to recover from his injuries, though sources close to the situation indicate that a return to the ring is unlikely for the military veteran.

Additionally, it is believed that KnokX Pro has lost its WWE ID status as a result of the incident, marking a significant setback for the Southern California-based promotion.

