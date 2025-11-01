Penta El Zero Miedo Channels Freddy Krueger In Creepy Halloween Photo

Penta El Zero Miedo brought some true Halloween horror to the wrestling world this year with a creative nod to A Nightmare on Elm Street.

On October 31, the WWE Superstar shared a spine-tingling photo on Instagram captioned “Elm Street.” The image showed Penta submerged in a bathtub filled with cloudy water, reaching upward while a Freddy Krueger-style glove rose ominously from the water below, perfectly recreating one of horror cinema’s most iconic scenes from the 1984 classic.

True to form, Penta kept his signature lucha mask on, pairing it with a wide-eyed stare that captured the unsettling tone of the original film. The moody lighting and cinematic framing gave the image an eerie authenticity that horror fans immediately recognized.

While most wrestlers went for fun or festive costumes this Halloween, Penta turned his tribute into a horror masterpiece, proving that even behind the mask, he can summon nightmares worthy of Freddy himself.