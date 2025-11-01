×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Penta El Zero Miedo Channels Freddy Krueger In Creepy Halloween Photo

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 01, 2025
Penta El Zero Miedo Channels Freddy Krueger In Creepy Halloween Photo

Penta El Zero Miedo brought some true Halloween horror to the wrestling world this year with a creative nod to A Nightmare on Elm Street.

On October 31, the WWE Superstar shared a spine-tingling photo on Instagram captioned “Elm Street.” The image showed Penta submerged in a bathtub filled with cloudy water, reaching upward while a Freddy Krueger-style glove rose ominously from the water below, perfectly recreating one of horror cinema’s most iconic scenes from the 1984 classic.

True to form, Penta kept his signature lucha mask on, pairing it with a wide-eyed stare that captured the unsettling tone of the original film. The moody lighting and cinematic framing gave the image an eerie authenticity that horror fans immediately recognized.

While most wrestlers went for fun or festive costumes this Halloween, Penta turned his tribute into a horror masterpiece, proving that even behind the mask, he can summon nightmares worthy of Freddy himself.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PENTA Zero Miedo (@penta_zero_miedo)

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Salt Lake City, Utah

Nov. 1st 2025

#snme

WWE Monday Night RAW

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

Nov. 3rd 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Nov. 4th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Houston, Texas

Nov. 5th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Greenville, South Carolina

Nov. 7th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Houston, Texas

Nov. 8th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 10th 2025

#raw

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy