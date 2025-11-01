Victoria Recalls Hilarious Sumo Costume Moment From WWE Divas Battle Royal

Victoria recently looked back on the time she competed in a WWE Divas Battle Royal dressed as a sumo wrestler.

Lisa Marie Varon, best known to fans as Victoria, was a standout performer during WWE’s Ruthless Aggression Era, earning two Women’s Championship reigns through memorable rivalries with Trish Stratus and Molly Holly. She also took part in one of WWE’s Halloween-themed Divas Battle Royals, where she showed off her sense of humor by entering in various outfits including a baseball player, a banana, and, most memorably, a sumo wrestler , a moment that still gets fans talking.

In a resurfaced clip from her interview with Ring The Belle, host DS Shin shared Victoria’s hilarious story about why she chose that outfit.

“I think people know what my favorite was, sumo wrestler,” Victoria said. “And I did that character. That outfit was actually one of those you rent for parties when you have sumo fights. They’re really heavy. I did that, you guys, because I didn’t think the girls could lift me up and eliminate me.

“So I thought, for shoot, I knew the girls wanted to be sexy. I said, ‘Let me be the comedy.’ I’m always the funny one backstage anyway. I’m a ribber, a jokester. I’m not serious, you know? And I was like, ‘I’m gonna do the sumo. They’re not gonna be able to lift this.’

“And it took two people… they were laughing. Mickie James and everyone were twirling me around. They were almost like, ‘I’m gonna pee my pants, I’m gonna pee my pants.’”

Since 2024, Victoria has been signed to a WWE Legends contract, allowing the company to continue using her image and character for merchandise, video games, and other projects celebrating her career.