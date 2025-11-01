×
WWE Tag Team Done? Breakup Hints Shock Fans On SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 01, 2025
WWE Tag Team Done? Breakup Hints Shock Fans On SmackDown

Pretty Deadly’s partnership looks to be over after recent developments on WWE SmackDown.

The Halloween-themed episode took place at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, and featured several top stars including Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, and Alexa Bliss. Among the night’s matches was a singles contest pitting Kit Wilson, one half of Pretty Deadly, against Carmelo Hayes.

Wilson entered the match with a brand-new theme song, sparking speculation that he is preparing to go solo.

Late in the bout, The Miz appeared at ringside and shoved Hayes into the ring post while the referee was distracted. Wilson seized the opportunity and delivered a spectacular corkscrew diving elbow, but the move was not enough to earn the victory. Hayes quickly recovered and secured the pinfall with a Codebreaker. Moments later, The Miz struck again, attacking Hayes after the match and leaving him laid out with the Skull-Crushing Finale.

Wilson has not competed alongside his tag team partner Elton Prince since May 2, when the pair lost to Fraxiom. Prince appeared to suffer an injury during that match and has been absent from television ever since.

Wilson has made a handful of solo appearances on SmackDown since then, and his new entrance theme seems to be the clearest sign yet that Pretty Deadly may have ended for good. When Prince returns, it is expected that he will pursue his own singles direction as well.

