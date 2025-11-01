Seth Rollins Confirms Six-Month Injury Layoff Following Surgery

Seth Rollins has officially announced that he will be sidelined for several months following surgery to repair a shoulder injury he suffered earlier this month.

The former World Heavyweight Champion sustained the injury during his title defense at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth on October 11, which ultimately led to him relinquishing the championship days later.

Rollins appeared on the Halloween episode of NFL Network’s Good Morning Football with his arm in a sling but was still in good spirits, mixing humor with frustration.

“I wish I could rip this thing off,” Rollins joked. “But I’m out, guy. I’m out of action for six months. My World Championship is going to be worn by some schmuck, either Jey Uso or CM Punk. It’s awful. It really is the Halloween scaries, guys.”

His comments confirm that he will likely miss around six months of action, putting his potential return near April 2026 , right in time for WrestleMania 42 season.

The setback disrupted WWE’s original plan for Rollins to defend the championship against CM Punk at Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1. Instead, Punk will now face Jey Uso for the vacant title after Uso secured his spot by winning a battle royal on the October 20 edition of Raw.

Before being written off television, Rollins was brutally attacked by former allies Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, an ambush orchestrated by Paul Heyman that will undoubtedly fuel a heated rivalry when Rollins makes his return.

A passionate Chicago Bears supporter, Rollins maintained his Halloween spirit on the Good Morning Football set, appearing in a bear costume and sporting a Steve “Mongo” McMichael jersey.