CM Punk Says He’s Performing At His Best Ahead Of WWE Title Match

CM Punk may be nearing 50, but the veteran star insists that he is performing at his very best. As he approaches 30 years in professional wrestling, Punk is preparing to compete for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Salt Lake City. Speaking with KSL ahead of the event, he reflected on his entrance, the upcoming card, and why he feels better than ever inside the ring.

“From the first note, you know who is coming out and that something is about to happen. I like Rhea Ripley’s entrance, too; it’s kind of like mine. We don’t need all the pyrotechnics and all the other stuff. It’s just a badass song, and here comes a badass,” Punk said, discussing the power of his entrance theme.

When it comes to Saturday Night’s Main Event, Punk praised the entire lineup and admitted he is just as excited to watch the show as he is to compete. “Every single match will be high stakes, high drama. People always talk about who’s the main event. But on a card like this, I almost want to be the opener; I want to get done with work and sit and watch the rest of the show. These matches are all hot.”

Reflecting on his longevity, Punk shared that he views his age as a strength rather than a limitation. “I’m fortunate that I’m continuing to level up in this business. I just turned 47 the other day, and some people would say that’s a detriment; I think it’s one of the more positive things about me. I’m ‘this old’ and operating on this level, doing what to me is the best work of my career.”