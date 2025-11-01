×
WWE Licensing Footage For Major Profit

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 01, 2025
WWE Licensing Footage For Major Profit

WWE is reportedly making strong profits by licensing out portions of its video library. According to a new report from Fightful Select, the company is said to be collecting substantial fees from third parties seeking to use its footage.

While the report did not specify which footage has been licensed or the amounts involved, sources indicated that the high level of revenue being generated could lead WWE to become increasingly protective of its archival material.

In recent months, WWE has been actively focused on maximizing its profit margins. It was recently reported that ticket prices for both Raw and SmackDown have nearly doubled since the company’s merger with UFC under the TKO Group Holdings umbrella.

If WWE does become more protective of its footage, it could potentially result in stricter takedown actions or tighter control over third-party usage. However, there is no confirmation that any such measures have yet been implemented.

Additionally, the report mentioned that WWE cameras were present at R-Truth’s release parties last month. The veteran star’s latest LP, The White Album, dropped earlier this year.

TKO Group Holdings is set to announce its third-quarter financial results on November 5.

