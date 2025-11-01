Finn Balor Meets Mini Demon On Halloween Night

Finn Balor had a special Halloween surprise when a young fan arrived at his door dressed as his famous Demon persona. The heartwarming moment was captured on Balor’s door camera and later shared by Fade Away Media.
The clip shows Balor greeting the young fan, who went all out with the face paint and costume inspired by The Demon. Balor happily posed for photos with the child and even slipped on his own Demon mask for one of the pictures, making the fan’s night unforgettable.
Balor first introduced The Demon character during his time in NXT, where he enjoyed an impressive string of victories under the look. His last appearance as The Demon came at WrestleMania 39 in a losing effort against Edge. The last time the character picked up a win was at Super ShowDown 2019 against Andrade. More recently, Balor held the WWE Tag Team Championship with JD McDonagh before the pair lost the titles to AJ Styles and Dragon Lee on the October 20 edition of Raw.
This kid dressed up as Finn Balor for Halloween, FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) October 31, 2025
When he went trick or treating
The real Finn Balor opened the door ❤️
Such a beautiful moment.
pic.twitter.com/6klhzoe4CB
Salt Lake City, Utah
Nov. 1st 2025
Rio Rancho, New Mexico
Nov. 3rd 2025
Orlando, Florida
Nov. 4th 2025
Houston, Texas
Nov. 5th 2025
Greenville, South Carolina
Nov. 7th 2025
Houston, Texas
Nov. 8th 2025
Boston, Massachusetts
Nov. 10th 2025