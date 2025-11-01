×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Finn Balor Meets Mini Demon On Halloween Night

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 01, 2025
Finn Balor Meets Mini Demon On Halloween Night

Finn Balor had a special Halloween surprise when a young fan arrived at his door dressed as his famous Demon persona. The heartwarming moment was captured on Balor’s door camera and later shared by Fade Away Media.

The clip shows Balor greeting the young fan, who went all out with the face paint and costume inspired by The Demon. Balor happily posed for photos with the child and even slipped on his own Demon mask for one of the pictures, making the fan’s night unforgettable.

Balor first introduced The Demon character during his time in NXT, where he enjoyed an impressive string of victories under the look. His last appearance as The Demon came at WrestleMania 39 in a losing effort against Edge. The last time the character picked up a win was at Super ShowDown 2019 against Andrade. More recently, Balor held the WWE Tag Team Championship with JD McDonagh before the pair lost the titles to AJ Styles and Dragon Lee on the October 20 edition of Raw.

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Salt Lake City, Utah

Nov. 1st 2025

#snme

WWE Monday Night RAW

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

Nov. 3rd 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Nov. 4th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Houston, Texas

Nov. 5th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Greenville, South Carolina

Nov. 7th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Houston, Texas

Nov. 8th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 10th 2025

#raw

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy