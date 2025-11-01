Finn Balor Meets Mini Demon On Halloween Night

Finn Balor had a special Halloween surprise when a young fan arrived at his door dressed as his famous Demon persona. The heartwarming moment was captured on Balor’s door camera and later shared by Fade Away Media.

The clip shows Balor greeting the young fan, who went all out with the face paint and costume inspired by The Demon. Balor happily posed for photos with the child and even slipped on his own Demon mask for one of the pictures, making the fan’s night unforgettable.

Balor first introduced The Demon character during his time in NXT, where he enjoyed an impressive string of victories under the look. His last appearance as The Demon came at WrestleMania 39 in a losing effort against Edge. The last time the character picked up a win was at Super ShowDown 2019 against Andrade. More recently, Balor held the WWE Tag Team Championship with JD McDonagh before the pair lost the titles to AJ Styles and Dragon Lee on the October 20 edition of Raw.