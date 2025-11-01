AEW Collision Preview: Mercedes Mone And Bandido Set For Title Defenses

EW Collision airs tonight from Edinburg, Texas, showcasing a stacked lineup that includes two major title matches. The action was taped earlier this week at the Bert Ogden Arena, promising an exciting night for fans.
Viewers in the United States can watch the show on TNT and HBO Max, while international audiences can tune in via HBO Max.
Here is what is confirmed for tonight’s broadcast:
CMLL Women’s World Championship Match: Mercedes Mone defends her title against Olympia
ROH World Championship Match: Bandido puts his title on the line against Mascara Dorada
Tag Team Match: Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada take on Anthony Bowens and Max Caster
Fright Night #AEWCollision
8pm ET/7pm CT
MAÑANA!
Por el Campeonato Mundial Femenino de CMLL@MercedesVarnado vs Olympia
Olympia confrontó a Moné en Arena México y luego de su victoria la semana pasada, se enfrentará contra La CEO por el Campeonato de la @CMLL_OFICIAL!
Moné vs… pic.twitter.com/2EOzcoJqzV
Salt Lake City, Utah
Nov. 1st 2025
Rio Rancho, New Mexico
Nov. 3rd 2025
Orlando, Florida
Nov. 4th 2025
Houston, Texas
Nov. 5th 2025
Greenville, South Carolina
Nov. 7th 2025
Houston, Texas
Nov. 8th 2025
Boston, Massachusetts
Nov. 10th 2025