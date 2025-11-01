AEW Collision Preview: Mercedes Mone And Bandido Set For Title Defenses

EW Collision airs tonight from Edinburg, Texas, showcasing a stacked lineup that includes two major title matches. The action was taped earlier this week at the Bert Ogden Arena, promising an exciting night for fans.

Viewers in the United States can watch the show on TNT and HBO Max, while international audiences can tune in via HBO Max.

Here is what is confirmed for tonight’s broadcast:

CMLL Women’s World Championship Match: Mercedes Mone defends her title against Olympia

ROH World Championship Match: Bandido puts his title on the line against Mascara Dorada

Tag Team Match: Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada take on Anthony Bowens and Max Caster

Fright Night #AEWCollision

8pm ET/7pm CT

MAÑANA!



Por el Campeonato Mundial Femenino de CMLL@MercedesVarnado vs Olympia



Olympia confrontó a Moné en Arena México y luego de su victoria la semana pasada, se enfrentará contra La CEO por el Campeonato de la @CMLL_OFICIAL!



All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 31, 2025

