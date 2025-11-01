Four Championships On The Line At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Tonight

Saturday Night’s Main Event will air tonight live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, featuring a huge night of championship action with four titles up for grabs, including the Undisputed WWE Championship. Fans can tune in on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally to catch all the action as it unfolds.
Below is the official lineup for tonight’s stacked card:
Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre
The championship can now change hands by disqualification or countout, adding an extra layer of risk for the champion.
World Heavyweight Championship Match: CM Punk vs. Jey Uso
WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta vs. Rusev
Salt Lake City, Utah
Nov. 1st 2025
Rio Rancho, New Mexico
Nov. 3rd 2025
Orlando, Florida
Nov. 4th 2025
Houston, Texas
Nov. 5th 2025
Greenville, South Carolina
Nov. 7th 2025
Houston, Texas
Nov. 8th 2025
Boston, Massachusetts
Nov. 10th 2025