×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Four Championships On The Line At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Tonight

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 01, 2025
Four Championships On The Line At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Tonight

Saturday Night’s Main Event will air tonight live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, featuring a huge night of championship action with four titles up for grabs, including the Undisputed WWE Championship. Fans can tune in on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally to catch all the action as it unfolds.

Below is the official lineup for tonight’s stacked card:

  • Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre
    The championship can now change hands by disqualification or countout, adding an extra layer of risk for the champion.

  • World Heavyweight Championship Match: CM Punk vs. Jey Uso

  • WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill

  • WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta vs. Rusev

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Salt Lake City, Utah

Nov. 1st 2025

#snme

WWE Monday Night RAW

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

Nov. 3rd 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Nov. 4th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Houston, Texas

Nov. 5th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Greenville, South Carolina

Nov. 7th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Houston, Texas

Nov. 8th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 10th 2025

#raw

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy