AEW Dynamite Hits Record Wednesday Low In Viewership

AEW Dynamite’s audience dropped to a new Wednesday night low this week.
The October 29 episode on TBS drew an average of 459,000 viewers, a 3.8 percent decrease from last week. It marks the smallest Wednesday night audience in the show’s history.
In the key 18-49 demographic, Dynamite held steady with a 0.08 rating, matching last week’s number. However, that figure also ties the show’s record low for a Wednesday broadcast, only above the 0.07 rating from when Dynamite aired on a Tuesday against NXT.
Competition on Wednesday night was tough. Game 5 of the MLB World Series dominated television with 14.567 million viewers and a 3.02 rating in the 18-49 demo on FOX. Dynamite placed seventh among cable originals in prime time, facing strong opposition from ESPN’s NBA coverage, which led the cable chart with 1.28 million viewers and a 0.38 rating in the same demo.
Compared to the same week in 2024 under Nielsen’s former ratings system, Dynamite’s total audience has dropped 26.9 percent, while its 18-49 demo rating has declined 57.9 percent. It is important to note that this year’s data does not include streaming viewership from HBO Max.
