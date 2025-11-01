Hologram Undergoes Knee Surgery Following AEW Collision Attack

AEW star Hologram has shared an update confirming he is recovering following knee surgery.

Taking to social media on Friday, Hologram posted a photo revealing his surgical scars along with the caption, “Surgery, Rehab, Rise up.”

The procedure follows an injury sustained during a backstage attack on AEW Collision last month. The storyline saw Clon and the Don Callis Family ambush Hologram, with Clon later revealed as the newest member of Callis’ group. After the angle aired, Tony Khan announced that Hologram would be sidelined for the remainder of 2025 due to “significant injuries” suffered during the assault.

Before the injury, Hologram had been scheduled to face Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Championship on Dynamite. Orange Cassidy replaced him in the match but came up short. Since then, The Conglomeration has continued to clash with the Don Callis Family, with Mark Briscoe unsuccessfully challenging Fletcher for the title at WrestleDream. Briscoe is now seeking another shot, though Fletcher has so far refused to grant it.