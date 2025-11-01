×
Three Matches Announced for the November 7 Episode of WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 01, 2025
WWE has confirmed three major matchups for the Friday, November 7 edition of SmackDown.

United States Champion Ilja Dragunov will once again put his title on the line in an open challenge. This week, Dragunov successfully defended the championship against Nathan Frazer of Fraxiom in another high-octane open challenge bout. The champion now looks to continue his dominant reign as he awaits his next challenger.

In singles action, Rey Fenix is set to go one-on-one with Talla Tonga. Fenix originally issued a challenge to Solo Sikoa for next week’s show, but Sikoa instead appointed his MFT ally Tonga to take his place. Expect fast-paced action and hard-hitting offense when these two clash in the ring.

The ongoing rivalry between Nia Jax and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will also heat up next week as Jax faces Charlotte Flair in a highly anticipated matchup. This follows Jax’s loss to Flair’s partner, Alexa Bliss, on this week’s episode.

Confirmed Lineup for WWE SmackDown , Friday, November 7

  • United States Championship Open Challenge: Ilja Dragunov (c) defends his title

  • Rey Fenix vs. Talla Tonga

  • Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax

