A New Stipulation Added to Tonight's WWE Championship Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 01, 2025
A New Stipulation Added to Tonight's WWE Championship Match

A major change has been made to the WWE Championship match set for Saturday Night’s Main Event. During SmackDown, Drew McIntyre assured General Manager Nick Aldis that everything was on track ahead of the contract signing later that night. However, when the moment came to sign, McIntyre refused, claiming the terms were unfair. He reminded everyone that in their previous encounter, Cody Rhodes retained his title after McIntyre was disqualified.

Rhodes responded by offering to level the playing field, agreeing that the title could now change hands by disqualification or count-out. Aldis cautioned Rhodes against making such a move, but the champion insisted, determined to push forward with the match.

As tensions escalated, Rhodes ended his promo by declaring, “Nice guys finished last… until I showed up.” McIntyre fired back by mentioning Rhodes’ daughters, which sent Rhodes into a rage. He swung the WWE Championship belt at McIntyre, but Drew dodged and slipped out of the ring. Aldis quickly warned Rhodes that any such action during the match could cost him the title.

The distraction proved costly, McIntyre re-entered the ring and nailed Rhodes with a Claymore Kick, followed by a powerbomb through the table. Standing over the fallen champion, McIntyre vowed that he’d be walking out with the title on Saturday night.

This feud has been brewing for weeks. Previously, McIntyre was scheduled to face Jacob Fatu in a No. 1 Contender’s Match, but Fatu was found attacked backstage. McIntyre denied involvement, though suspicion lingered. Rhodes later confronted him, offering a title shot directly. Their brawl turned chaotic, and the match ended when Rhodes struck McIntyre with the WWE Championship, causing a disqualification.

Now, with the new stipulation in place, Cody Rhodes must defend his title under DQ and count-out rules, making the odds far more dangerous.

 
Saturday Night’s Main Event - November 1 Card

- WWE World Heavyweight Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Jey Uso

- WWE Championship , Title can change hands by DQ or count-out: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

- WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill

-Triple Threat for the Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta vs. Rusev

