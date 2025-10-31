WWE NXT Viewership Slightly Increases For October 28 Episode

WWE NXT saw a slight rise in viewership for its October 28 episode on the CW Network. According to Programming Insider, the show drew 527,000 viewers, a marginal increase from the 525,000 who tuned in the previous week on October 21.

In the key 18–49 demographic, NXT posted a 0.07 rating, matching last week’s figure. While steady, that number remains tied for the lowest demo rating in the show’s history. The episode faced tough competition, airing opposite Game 4 of the World Series.

Nielsen’s recent changes to how television ratings are calculated may also play a role in the evolving numbers.

