Bianca Belair Still Out With Broken Finger Following WWE WrestleMania 41

At WWE WrestleMania 41, Iyo Sky successfully defended her Women’s World Championship in a triple threat match against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. Since that night, Belair has been sidelined with a broken finger injury, though she briefly returned to television in a non-wrestling capacity as the special guest referee at WWE Evolution.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com recently provided an update on Belair’s condition, revealing that her recovery is taking longer than expected. Meltzer explained, “There is still no return date for Belair. She’s been out since WrestleMania with broken fingers, so that injury must have been far worse than usual broken fingers that people often work on and would usually be, even with surgery, only a couple of months.”

Belair previously described her recovery process as “very challenging” during an interview in August. Then, while speaking to Adrian Hernandez in September, she sent a heartfelt message to her fans, saying:

“I just want to say to all my fans, thank you for all the love, all the support. I hear you, I see you all online when you’re asking when I’m coming back and that you miss me. All I can say is be ready. Stay tuned. The EST always comes through and shows up and shows out. So, I’ll be back soon.”

