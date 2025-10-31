×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Major Match Announcements Expected Soon For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 31, 2025
Major Match Announcements Expected Soon For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20

A series of major matches for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 are reportedly on the verge of being revealed, according to a new update. The event will take place on January 4th, 2026, at the Tokyo Dome and is already confirmed to feature the retirement bout of Hiroshi Tanahashi.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that Sunday’s Final Homecoming show will serve as the last major stop before Wrestle Kingdom. Because of this, fans can expect “some of the key matches” to be announced between Sunday and Tuesday.

There is growing speculation that Shinsuke Nakamura could face Tanahashi in his final match. Nakamura’s name has been discussed within NJPW in recent weeks, though his WWE contract would require company approval for the appearance to happen. Whether WWE would agree remains uncertain, particularly given NJPW’s working relationship with AEW. Dave Meltzer described Nakamura’s involvement as “being mentioned a lot,” while adding that “there’s a lot of political stuff going on” surrounding the idea.

In addition to Tanahashi’s farewell, Olympic gold medalist Aaron Wolf is set to make his in-ring debut at the event, facing EVIL. Wrestle Kingdom 20 will once again emanate from the Tokyo Dome and stream live on NJPW World.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 31st 2025

#smackdown

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Salt Lake City, Utah

Nov. 1st 2025

#snme

WWE Monday Night RAW

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

Nov. 3rd 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Nov. 4th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Houston, Texas

Nov. 5th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Greenville, South Carolina

Nov. 7th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Houston, Texas

Nov. 8th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 10th 2025

#raw

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy