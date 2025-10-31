Major Match Announcements Expected Soon For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20

A series of major matches for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 are reportedly on the verge of being revealed, according to a new update. The event will take place on January 4th, 2026, at the Tokyo Dome and is already confirmed to feature the retirement bout of Hiroshi Tanahashi.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that Sunday’s Final Homecoming show will serve as the last major stop before Wrestle Kingdom. Because of this, fans can expect “some of the key matches” to be announced between Sunday and Tuesday.

There is growing speculation that Shinsuke Nakamura could face Tanahashi in his final match. Nakamura’s name has been discussed within NJPW in recent weeks, though his WWE contract would require company approval for the appearance to happen. Whether WWE would agree remains uncertain, particularly given NJPW’s working relationship with AEW. Dave Meltzer described Nakamura’s involvement as “being mentioned a lot,” while adding that “there’s a lot of political stuff going on” surrounding the idea.

In addition to Tanahashi’s farewell, Olympic gold medalist Aaron Wolf is set to make his in-ring debut at the event, facing EVIL. Wrestle Kingdom 20 will once again emanate from the Tokyo Dome and stream live on NJPW World.