Gable Steveson Dominates In Boxing Debut With Lightning-Fast Knockout

Gable Steveson may have finally found the arena that fits him best.

The Olympic Gold Medalist stepped into a new chapter of his athletic career on Friday night, making his boxing debut for Dirty Boxing Championship , a promotion founded by MMA veteran Mike Perry. Competing in the main event of Dirty Boxing 4, Steveson faced 31-year-old Billy Swanson and needed only seconds to secure a stunning knockout victory, landing a series of devastating uppercuts that ended the fight almost as quickly as it began.

Steveson initially made headlines when he signed a WWE NIL deal following an appearance at the 2021 SummerSlam event, becoming only the second Olympic Gold Medalist to join WWE after Kurt Angle. He was drafted to the Raw brand later that year but never competed on the show. After limited appearances, Steveson was reassigned to NXT, where he made his in-ring debut at the 2023 NXT Great American Bash against Baron Corbin. That match ended in a no-contest and would ultimately be his only televised WWE bout before being released in May 2024.

Since leaving WWE, the 25-year-old has clearly found momentum in combat sports. He recently scored a dominant MMA victory over Braden Peterson at LFA 217, winning the fight in under two minutes. With his latest knockout triumph in boxing, Steveson looks to be carving out a bright and promising future beyond the wrestling ring.