Steph De Lander And Mance Warner Sign Multi-Year Deals With TNA Wrestling

Steph De Lander is now officially part of TNA Wrestling’s long-term plans. According to a report from Fightful Select, De Lander has signed a contract that will keep her with the company through June 2026, ending months of speculation about her status. Although TNA had not publicly addressed her contract situation before, this update confirms her place within the roster for the foreseeable future.

The same report revealed that Mance Warner has also agreed to a TNA deal running until June 2026. Warner had previously been working in TNA without an official contract, but this new agreement secures his position alongside De Lander as a key member of the company’s lineup.

De Lander first appeared in TNA in 2023 and quickly became one of the standout figures in the women’s division. Her progress was briefly paused in August 2024 when she suffered a neck injury that sidelined her for several months. Despite that setback, her presence remained felt within storylines, and this signing now cements her role in TNA’s next era.

Warner, meanwhile, has made a name for himself through his chaotic and unpredictable appearances, often leaving destruction in his wake both in and out of the ring. His new deal suggests fans will be seeing much more of his wild energy going forward, marking the end of his run as a part-time attraction.

The pair have also become a notable on-screen couple since De Lander’s return from injury in January 2025, adding a new layer to their characters. Warner most recently entered the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match at Bound For Glory on October 12, while away from the ring, the couple have more to celebrate , they officially tied the knot on October 30 after getting engaged earlier this year.