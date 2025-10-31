×
WWE Reportedly Has No Plans To Bring Back Andrade

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 31, 2025
A new update has shed light on recent speculation surrounding Andrade’s potential WWE return, with reports now indicating that the company has no interest in bringing him back.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer spoke with sources within WWE who dismissed the talk entirely. “For what this is worth, according to those in WWE, the rumors from last week that WWE is looking to now bring him back aren’t true. One person near the top who would likely know (although there are lots of secrets) said that he had never heard the name discussed. Another who would have to know said the story wasn’t true.”

Meltzer did caution that WWE has been known to keep major storylines and surprises tightly under wraps, but added, “I don’t know if Andrade coming back qualifies in the category of the Rollins fake injury or the Lesnar return or the Cena heel turn or the Punk return.”

The latest report directly challenges earlier speculation that WWE might be using Andrade’s non-compete clause as leverage for a return. PWInsider had previously reported that some within lucha circles believed WWE was attempting to bring Andrade back by using a potential one-year no-compete clause as pressure. However, no one within WWE ever confirmed that theory.

The situation began when Andrade, after being released from WWE, made a surprise return to AEW on October 1 as part of the Don Callis Family. He also wrestled in Mexico shortly after, but WWE reportedly sent a legal notice informing him that he was still bound by a non-compete period , something both Andrade and others close to him were allegedly unaware of.

Because of that, AEW has not acknowledged Andrade’s return on television. Reports suggest that this non-compete could last up to one year under a clause related to talent “fired for cause” in the TKO contract structure.

The dispute has already affected other appearances, with Andrade being pulled from a scheduled match against LA Park for Mucha Lucha Atlanta on October 25 and missing a booked appearance for WWC in Puerto Rico.

As of now, Andrade is still listed for several independent bookings, including a House of Glory event in Long Island, New York, on November 15. Whether he will actually appear remains uncertain as his contractual status continues to be contested.

