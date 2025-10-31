×
Halloween WWE SmackDown: Two New Segments Added Ahead Of Major Weekend

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 31, 2025
Two new segments have been added to Friday’s Halloween-themed episode of WWE SmackDown, setting the stage for a major weekend in Salt Lake City.

Before they collide for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event, Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre will go face-to-face one last time on SmackDown. Rhodes has been the reigning WWE Champion since capturing the title from John Cena at SummerSlam in August, while McIntyre continues his relentless pursuit to reclaim the gold.

In addition, Jade Cargill will appear on the show to address the WWE Universe ahead of her highly anticipated Women’s Championship match against Tiffany Stratton at Saturday’s event.

Also confirmed for the Halloween edition of SmackDown are two hard-hitting singles matches: Carmelo Hayes will take on Kit Wilson, and Alexa Bliss is set to square off with Nia Jax.

Both SmackDown and Saturday Night’s Main Event will emanate from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Halloween SmackDown lineup:

  • Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre face-to-face

  • Jade Cargill speaks

  • Carmelo Hayes vs. Kit Wilson

  • Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax

