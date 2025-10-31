Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal Shares Health Update Following Procedure

Raj Dhesi, known to fans worldwide as former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, is on the road to recovery following recent surgery.

Taking to Instagram, Dhesi revealed that he underwent a knee scope procedure to remove two loose bodies and trim his meniscus. The operation was minimally invasive, and he has already begun the rehabilitation process.

“2 loose bodies removed + meniscus trimmed,” he wrote. “Surgery went well, now comes the recovery.”

Dhesi’s most recent run with WWE ended in April 2024 when he was released from his contract, marking the conclusion of his second stint with the company. Since then, the 39-year-old has continued to compete across the globe as a free agent, wrestling for various independent promotions. His most recent match took place on October 17, where he defended the Stu Hart Heritage Championship against Matt Riddle at a Dungeon Wrestling event in Canada.

Following his WWE departure, Dhesi expressed that he still has many ambitions within wrestling, as well as destinations around the world he hopes to compete in. His WWE tenure spanned two runs, from 2010 to 2014 and again from 2016 to 2024, during which he captured the WWE Championship and became one of the most recognizable international stars of his era.