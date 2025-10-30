×
Booker T Says It May Be Time For Oba Femi To Join WWE’s Main Roster

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 30, 2025
During a recent episode of his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T shared his thoughts on what could be next for Oba Femi following his loss of the NXT Championship to Ricky Saints.

Booker praised Femi’s dominance in NXT, suggesting the powerhouse may have reached the peak of what he can accomplish there.

“I can tell you this. Oba has done a hell of a job in NXT. And if it is time for him to move on, it’s the right time,” Booker said. “If he stays in NXT, what else is there for Oba Femi really to do? He’s dominated in NXT. He really has. Can he come back for one more run? Just because, you know, one thing about the main roster, they always say, ‘Man, do we have anything for you? Do we have a program for you right now?’ Now we’ve got CM Punk and Jey Uso doing their thing, and then, you know, everything is kind of set right now. So the question is, is it a good time for Oba to make his debut on the main roster? That’s the question, you know what I mean?”

When asked if Femi could make his debut at the Royal Rumble in January, Booker admitted that could be a strong move but questioned whether WWE would want to keep him waiting that long.

“[Maybe in January at a little event called the Royal Rumble?] Well, see, that’s exactly what I was just saying. You know, maybe to hold him in the wings and then, boom, when he does make that big run, that big debut, it would be a big thing. But, you know, do you want to sit till January? I don’t know… I think Oba can definitely make a big splash on the main roster right now. I think it’s time to pull the trigger.”

