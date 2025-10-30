×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE And Playmobil Announce Global Partnership Launching In 2026

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 30, 2025
WWE And Playmobil Announce Global Partnership Launching In 2026

WWE has officially joined forces with German toy giant Playmobil in a new global licensing partnership set to launch in July 2026.

The collaboration will roll out across North America, Europe, and several international markets, with the first wave of Playmobil figures featuring Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and the late Hulk Hogan.

Playmobil described the deal as “another milestone” in its brand evolution, noting that this partnership marks an opportunity to engage with WWE’s broad, multi-generational audience. The company aims to capture the energy, storytelling, and excitement of WWE in toy form for children, families, and collectors around the world.

Playmobil CEO Bahri Kurter shared his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “At Playmobil, we believe in the power of imagination to unlock new worlds. By partnering with WWE, we are celebrating iconic Superstars who have inspired millions across generations, and we are connecting their stories with the creativity and imagination that are the heart of our brand.”

He added that the collaboration reflects Playmobil’s ongoing mission to form meaningful pop culture partnerships that expand the brand’s reach and relevance.

This deal will exist alongside WWE’s ongoing action figure partnership with Mattel, adding a fresh dimension to the company’s growing presence in the collectibles market.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 31st 2025

#smackdown

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Salt Lake City, Utah

Nov. 1st 2025

#snme

WWE Monday Night RAW

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

Nov. 3rd 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Nov. 4th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Houston, Texas

Nov. 5th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Greenville, South Carolina

Nov. 7th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Houston, Texas

Nov. 8th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 10th 2025

#raw

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy