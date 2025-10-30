WWE And Playmobil Announce Global Partnership Launching In 2026

WWE has officially joined forces with German toy giant Playmobil in a new global licensing partnership set to launch in July 2026.

The collaboration will roll out across North America, Europe, and several international markets, with the first wave of Playmobil figures featuring Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and the late Hulk Hogan.

Playmobil described the deal as “another milestone” in its brand evolution, noting that this partnership marks an opportunity to engage with WWE’s broad, multi-generational audience. The company aims to capture the energy, storytelling, and excitement of WWE in toy form for children, families, and collectors around the world.

Playmobil CEO Bahri Kurter shared his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “At Playmobil, we believe in the power of imagination to unlock new worlds. By partnering with WWE, we are celebrating iconic Superstars who have inspired millions across generations, and we are connecting their stories with the creativity and imagination that are the heart of our brand.”

He added that the collaboration reflects Playmobil’s ongoing mission to form meaningful pop culture partnerships that expand the brand’s reach and relevance.

This deal will exist alongside WWE’s ongoing action figure partnership with Mattel, adding a fresh dimension to the company’s growing presence in the collectibles market.

