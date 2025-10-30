The Undertaker Crushes Fan’s Car In Bizarre Whole Foods Parking Lot Incident

The Undertaker may have hung up his boots in WWE, but it seems his reputation for destruction lives on. The wrestling icon recently shared a wild story during his appearance on 2 Bears, 1 Cave with Tom Segura, revealing how a simple grocery run turned into an unexpected accident with a fan’s car.

According to The Undertaker, what started as a casual trip to Whole Foods to buy steaks quickly went sideways. Behind the wheel of his lifted Ford F-250, the Deadman explained how the truck’s towering size led to a rather unfortunate mishap in the parking lot.

“I’ll tell you a funny story, though, about that because it’s got a 4-inch lift on it and it’s got big 38-inch tires on it. I love setting up there and being able to see everything,” he said. “A couple of weeks ago, I’m at Whole Foods. I went to buy some steaks…..I was going to grill some steaks and I backed into a spot at Whole Foods… I get in, throw the steaks in the truck, and I pull out. The truck is so high that I didn’t see the car next to me. I ran right over the front of this car. My back wheels ran right over the hood.”

The owner of the car saw the whole thing unfold, but instead of anger, they were starstruck to see The Undertaker himself behind the wheel. “I was like, ‘Oh, you got to be shitting me here, man,’” he recalled. “Unbelievably, it was [a fan]. I mean obviously I probably wasn’t paying as much attention as I should, but I couldn’t see it cuz it was lower, like a Mazda that he had lowered too. It’s like opposite those back wheels ran right over.”

What could have been a tense situation ended with laughter and a story that only The Undertaker could tell. Even in retirement, The Deadman proves he still knows how to make an impact, just not always in the way fans expect.

