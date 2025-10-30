×
Sherilyn Guerrero Begins Wrestling Journey With Booker T’s Reality Of Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 30, 2025
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 30, 2025

The Guerrero family name continues to shine in the world of professional wrestling, as a new generation steps forward to carry the legacy. Sherilyn Guerrero, daughter of the late WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, has officially begun her journey in the sport her family helped define.

Booker T’s Texas-based Reality of Wrestling promotion revealed that Sherilyn has joined their acclaimed training school. The announcement came via Instagram, where the promotion shared a photo of Sherilyn inside the facility, ready to begin her training.

“Welcome the newest member of the Reality of Wrestling Training School , @sherilynguerreroo,” the post read. “The daughter of the legendary Eddie Guerrero now begins her own journey into the world of professional wrestling.”

The post quickly drew attention from across the wrestling community, including supportive reactions from WWE star and Reality of Wrestling graduate Roxanne Perez, who commented with emojis of encouragement.

Reality of Wrestling, founded by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, is widely recognized as one of the top independent wrestling schools in the United States. Based in Houston, Texas, the promotion has developed numerous stars who have gone on to sign with major companies like WWE and AEW. Alumni include Roxanne Perez, Athena, and even The Usos, who trained with Booker T early in their careers.

Sherilyn’s decision to enter the wrestling business continues a proud family tradition. Her older sister, Shaul Guerrero, previously competed in WWE’s former developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) under the ring name Raquel Diaz, where she captured the FCW Divas Championship. Their mother, Vickie Guerrero, became one of WWE’s most recognizable on-screen personalities, serving as both an authority figure and manager throughout her career.

The Guerrero dynasty’s influence stretches back decades, beginning with patriarch Gory Guerrero and continuing through his sons Eddie, Chavo Sr., Mando, and Hector. Her cousin, Chavo Guerrero Jr., also achieved great success in both WWE and WCW.

By beginning her training with Reality of Wrestling, Sherilyn Guerrero takes the first meaningful step toward adding her own legacy to one of wrestling’s most celebrated family names.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RealityofWrestling (@realityofwrestling)

