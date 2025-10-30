×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Tyrus Predicts Donald Trump Will Attend And Possibly Take Part In John Cena’s Final WWE Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 30, 2025
Tyrus Predicts Donald Trump Will Attend And Possibly Take Part In John Cena’s Final WWE Match

Tyrus believes former U.S. President Donald Trump will be in attendance for John Cena’s final WWE match and may even play a role in the outcome. Cena is set to wrestle his farewell bout on December 13, 2025, at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington, D.C.

During an appearance on TMZ’s Inside The Ring, Tyrus was asked whether he thought Trump would appear at the event.

“Oh, the president 1000%… he says he’s going, he’s going, it’s indeed, yeah, and that’s not by no mistake. He might even be in the finish,” Tyrus said, suggesting Trump’s involvement could extend beyond simply watching from the crowd.

Tyrus explained that Trump’s attendance would make sense, given his long-standing relationship with professional wrestling. “But, you know, I definitely think that if the President says he’s gonna be there, he’s gonna be there because he’s a fan. He loves it.”

When the host mentioned that some might view the appearance as controversial, Tyrus disagreed, arguing that the moment’s historical weight surpasses politics.

“When we’re all old and gray and all this media bullshit is over, there’s going to be a grandchild to be like, ‘Hey, Daddy, did you talk with the President?’ I said I didn’t talk with him. I broke bread with him, you know. And there’s going to be someone who says, I remember where I was when John Cena and the President of the United States were there.”

He concluded by saying, “A man who makes decisions on the heartbeat of this planet took time to sit down and watch you perform. Yeah, it’s something that no one can ever take away from you, right?”

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 31st 2025

#smackdown

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Salt Lake City, Utah

Nov. 1st 2025

#snme

WWE Monday Night RAW

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

Nov. 3rd 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Nov. 4th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Houston, Texas

Nov. 5th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Greenville, South Carolina

Nov. 7th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Houston, Texas

Nov. 8th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 10th 2025

#raw

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy