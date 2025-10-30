Tyrus Predicts Donald Trump Will Attend And Possibly Take Part In John Cena’s Final WWE Match

Tyrus believes former U.S. President Donald Trump will be in attendance for John Cena’s final WWE match and may even play a role in the outcome. Cena is set to wrestle his farewell bout on December 13, 2025, at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington, D.C.

During an appearance on TMZ’s Inside The Ring, Tyrus was asked whether he thought Trump would appear at the event.

“Oh, the president 1000%… he says he’s going, he’s going, it’s indeed, yeah, and that’s not by no mistake. He might even be in the finish,” Tyrus said, suggesting Trump’s involvement could extend beyond simply watching from the crowd.

Tyrus explained that Trump’s attendance would make sense, given his long-standing relationship with professional wrestling. “But, you know, I definitely think that if the President says he’s gonna be there, he’s gonna be there because he’s a fan. He loves it.”

When the host mentioned that some might view the appearance as controversial, Tyrus disagreed, arguing that the moment’s historical weight surpasses politics.

“When we’re all old and gray and all this media bullshit is over, there’s going to be a grandchild to be like, ‘Hey, Daddy, did you talk with the President?’ I said I didn’t talk with him. I broke bread with him, you know. And there’s going to be someone who says, I remember where I was when John Cena and the President of the United States were there.”

He concluded by saying, “A man who makes decisions on the heartbeat of this planet took time to sit down and watch you perform. Yeah, it’s something that no one can ever take away from you, right?”

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).