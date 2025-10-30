It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ...

All Elite Wrestling is back this evening, as a special 'Fright Night' episode of AEW Dynamite airs live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas.

Advertised is a Don Callis Family Summit, Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O'Reilly, Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. Daniel Garcia & Wheeler Yuta in a “Trick or Treat” Tornado tag, Samoa Joe vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Hook vs. Ricochet in an AEW title eliminator, Jamie Hayter & Queen Aminata vs. Skye Blue & Julia Hart in the AEW women's tag title tournament, as well as FTR vs. Young Bucks vs. JetSpeed vs. Jurassic Express in an AEW tag-team title eliminator.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, October 29, 2025. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on TBS and HBO Max.

AEW DYNAMITE: FRIGHT NIGHT RESULTS (OCTOBER 29, 2025)

We shoot inside the Halloween-decorated arena as Excalibur welcomes us to the show. He tells us that we're headed straight to the ring for our opening contest.

“Trick Or Treat” Tornado Tag

Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. Daniel Garcia & Wheeler Yuta

The familiar sounds of Orange Cassidy's theme hits the house speakers and out comes the "Freshly Squeezed" one for our first match of the night. He settles in the ring, his theme dies down, and then the lights go down. Darby Allin's music hits and out comes Cassidy's partner.

With the first team settled into the ring, Allin's music cuts off. The demonic sounding entrance tune plays for their opposition, and out comes The Death Riders duo of Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta. It's time for a "Trick Or Treat" Tornado Tag in our opener.

As soon as they the ring, Bryan Danielson makes a crack about Garcia's new ring shorts, and all four men in the ring immediately begin brawling. After a couple of minutes of back-and-forth action, we see Allin get the crowd on their feet with a big dive from the ring to the floor.

The action continues and we see Yuta and Garcia settle into the offensive lead, beating down Cassidy in two-on-one fashion through the crowd. Out of nowhere, Allin hits a balcony dive to take them both out. This once again gets the crowd to come unglued.

Allin hits a dropkick off the barricade as the show heads into a mid-match commercial break while the action continues at ringside and in the crowd.

When the show returns, we see Garcia and Yuta are doubling team Allin in the ring, with a double surfboard like move. Yuta and Garcia set up a table on the outside. Cassidy is back in the ring and with his hands in his pockets, he drop kicks Yuta and Garcia.

Cassidy hits the ropes and DDTs Yuta. Cassidy goes a stunt dog millionaire, but Garcia counters with a headlock and then drags Cassidy to the table. Yuta comes off the top rope and lands on Cassidy as the table breaks. In the ring, Allin gives Garcia his skateboard and tells him to use it.

Allin hits Garcia with a code red and covers him for just a two count. Yuta and Cassidy are on the top rope. Allin climbs up from behind and low-blows Yuta. Cassidy hits Yuta with a DDT. Allin then lands on Yuta with a coffin drop. Cassidy covers Yuta, but Garcia breaks up the three count.

Cassidy drops Garcia to the floor with an Orange Punch! Cassidy then goes after Garcia on the floor. Allin applies the Scorpion Death Lock on Yuta as he quickly taps out. Allin and Cassidy get the win. As Allin's music plays, the two throw candy out to the fans in the crowd.

Winners: Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy

HOOK With A Message For Samoa Joe

Once the opener wraps up, we head backstage with "The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil" himself. HOOK walks into the venue talking about his match tonight. He says he'll get a win and get his shot at the world title. He then goes closer to the camera and says that he will focus on Samoa Joe to make sure he doesn’t.

Fright Night 4-Way Fight

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. JetSpeed (Kevin Knight & Mike Bailey) vs. Jurassic Express (Jack Perry & Luchasaurus)

Backstage, we see Renee Paquette standing by with Don Callis. She brings up The Don Callis Family Summit later tonight. As she does, he sees The Young Bucks walking and calls them over. He tells them they look like they could use a 'family' the way AEW has been treating them.

He says he'll show them an example of what he can do for them. He tells them to check out their entrance video and special effects. Out they go to their theme, with Don Callis appearing on the screen to deliver a big, over-the-top, dramatic ring introduction as an awesome pyro show takes place.

From there, the Midnight Express-sounding entrance theme the FTR duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler hits. Out they come accompanied by Stokely Hathaway. JetSpeed duo Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight come out after that. Then, Jurassic Express duo Luchasaurus and 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry come out.

The bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Stokely Hathaway joins Excalibur and Bryan Danielson on special guest commentary for this one. Bailey and Perry look like they're going to start things off, but Harwood force tags himself in and Perry out. Harwood doesn't fare well with Bailey, and Perry tags back in.

We see a wild spot from the ring to the floor involving Bailey and Harwood crashing onto the other guys in the match at ringside. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see the action still in progress.

When the show returns, we see the action still in progress. Perry hits Nick with a lariat. Lucha is as he takes down FTR with a shoulder tackle. JetSpeed are sent to the floor by Perry. Perry hits Nick with a destroyer and Lucha covers him for only a two count.

Knight goes after Lucha, but is hit with a headbutt. Knight comes back and DDT’s Lucha. Bailey lands on FTR and the Bucks on the floor! Knight is up on the top rope, as Lucha moves. Nick spring boards in, but is caught by Lucha. Bailey takes down the Bucks with a thrust kick and then leg sweep.

Knight comes off the top and is caught by the Bucks. Knight is hit with a BTE Trigger. Nick covers Knight, but he kicks out at two! Lucha sends Nick to the floor. He then lands on Nick with a moonsault off the apron. Knight is up on the top and hits a UFO splash on Matt. FTR hits Knight with a shatter machine for the win.

Winners and new #1 contenders for AEW tag-team titles: FTR

Don Callis Family Summit Gets Tense

After a video package airs featuring highlights of Hangman Page's comments and warning to Samoa Joe from last Saturday's episode of AEW Collision, we return inside the arena for the advertised Don Callis Family Summit. With that said, Don Callis comes out with most of his faction.

Callis says he has something important to say and welcomes everyone to his summit. He says there has been a lot of speculation about problems between Okada and Takeshita and there are questions to answer…Rocky Romero says the Don Callis Family is largest and most dominate faction in all of professional wrestling today.

He says that Takeshita could not be here do to travel issues. He unveils a photo of the entire family, with Don in the forefront. Josh Alexander then says the Don Callis Family is all about what will be shown on the screen. A vignette airs on highlights of the family and their successes.

Kyle Fletcher speaks next. Fletcher pulls out a piece of paper to remind everyone of the oath they took before joining the family, which he reads. The music of Konosuke Takeshita suddenly hits, as the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion is on the entrance area. He walks to the ring.

Callis acts like he happy to see him. Okada gets up to confront Takeshita. Callis gets in the middle of them and tells Takeshita he named him the alpha but he needs to understand this is an entire family of alpha’s…at the end of the day this is a family.

Callis says the family succeeds by doing what he wants. No I in team, but I in family and he decides what happens. Callis tells Takeshita they built this family on the ashes of Kenny Omega’s career. Callis says he can tell Takeshita while he was the first in, he can be the last out.

Callis tells Takeshita to put his ego aside and shake Okada’s hand. Callis tells Takeshita to ignore the fans and shake Okada’s hand. It is about his honor and the honor of the family and shake his hand for him (Callis). Takeshita extends his hand.

Okada gives Takeshita the finger as the rest of the family come between them. Callis says maybe a handshake is not the way to go on Collision, Takeshita and Okada will team up together and show him. The eventful segment wraps up there.

Updates From AEW's Women's Division

We go to a video package with CMLL’s Olympia who is going to challenge Mercedes Mone’ for the CMLL Women’s World Championship on Collision. Backstage, Renee Paquette is talking to Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander directing her comments to Mercedes Mone’, putting her on notice.

Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O'Reilly

We return back inside the arena, as it's time for our next match of the evening, which is a rematch from last week's show. The music of the Conglomeration, as we get the sitcom vignette with Kyle O’Reilly coming out and making his way down to the ring.

From there, we hear the familiar sounds of Jon Moxley's music. Out comes The Death Riders leader accompanied by Marina Shafir. The two make their way out from the back and into the crowd, hopping the barricade, The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Kyle goes after Mox, who blocks the jabs. Mox takes down Kyle and applies a headlock as Kyle reveres it into an armbar. Mox breaks out of the hold. Mox then nails Kyle with an elbow. Both me exchange blows, kicks and chops. Mox sends Kyle down and then runs the ropes and dumps Kyle to the ringside area.

On that note the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see the action still in progress, just as things begin to pick up. O'Reilly gets close with an armbar, and again on the floor with a guillotine choke. Unfortunately, while choking him out on the floor, both guys are counted out.

Match Ends Via Double Count-Out

The Death Riders & The Conglomeration Set For Blood & Guts

Fans chant "Bullsh*t! Bullsh*t!" O'Reilly calls for more time. Marina Shafir decks Aubrey Edwards, as Claudio Castagnoli hits the ring. Mox joins him, with a bloody eye, putting the boots to O'Reilly. Roderick Strong runs out to make the save, but is ambushed by Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia from behind.

Mark Briscoe and Orange Cassidy run out with Darby Allin, who has a skateboard in-hand. They chase off The Death Riders. Allin gets on the microphone and asks where they are running. He welcomes them to end things right here. Allin vows to make them suffer more.

Briscoe gets on the mic and follows up from there, calling The Death Riders some fake-ass tough guys. He says they've got a plan, and he's gonna let his main man with the plan tell them. He holds the mic to Cassidy, but he just shakes his head "no." Cassidy then mumbles, "Uhh .. Blood & Guts." The crowd roars. It's in two weeks in Greensboro.

AEW Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament Quarterfinal

Jamie Hayter & Queen Aminata vs. The Sisters of Sin (Skye Blue & Julia Hart)

We return to Mercedes Mone delivering a vicious beatdown to Kris Statlander backstage, which spills out into the arena. Willow Nightingale and Athena also enter in the mix. The commentators plug Mone and Athena's alliance heading into the AEW Women's Tag-Team Title Tournament.

With that in mind, we head back to the ring for our next match of the evening, which is a first round bout in the AEW Women's Tag-Team Title Tournament, with Jamie Hayter and Queen Aminata taking on The Sisters of Sin duo of Skye Blue and Julia Hart.

All four women make their respective ring entrances and then the bell sounds to get this tourney tilt officially off-and-running. Aminata takes down Blue and rattles her. Aminata tags in Hayter and snap suplexes Blue and then tags in Aminata.

Another quick tag. Hayter covers Blue, who kicks out at two. Hart comes in and is suplexed by Aminata and Hayter. Hayter then back suplexes Blue and covers her for only a two count. Hayter chops Blue. Hart blind tags in, as she hits Hayter from behind. Blue and Hart double team Hayter.

On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see Blue and Hart continue to double team Hayter, who fights back and tags in Aminata. She takes down Blue and Hart. Aminata covers Blue, but she kicks out at two.

Hayter drops Blue with a lariat and covers her, but Hart breaks the pin attempt. Hayter and Aminata double team Blue and Hart, followed by a pair of lariats. All four women are down. Blue and Aminata begin to exchange back-and-forth blows.

Aminata puts on a submission hold to Blue, but Hart breaks it up. Hayter is up on the apron, but taken out by Thekla with a spear who comes out from under the ring. Blue then trips up Aminata and drops her and covers her for the win.

Winners and ADVANCING in the AEW Women's Tag-Team Title Tournament: Sisters of Sin (Skye Blue & Julia Hart)

Penelope Ford Injured, Marina Shafir Joins Megan Bayne In Tag Tourney

Now we head backstage where Tony Schiavone is with Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford, who is wearing a sling. Ford said she has a torn UCL and is out indefinitely. Bayne calls out any woman that is willing to step up and she will decide who is worthy. Marina Shafir comes in and says she is listening. Mox tells everyone to watch out for these two.

Fright Night 4 Way Fight (AEW Title Eliminator)

Samoa Joe vs. Bobby Lashley vs. HOOK vs. Ricochet

It's main event time!

After the brief women's segment backstage, we head back inside the arena where we gear up for our final match of the evening. And it's a big one. It's a Fright Night 4-Way fight, where the winner will move on to challenge Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship at AEW Full Gear 2025.

With that said, Ricochet makes his way out, followed by HOOK, Samoa Joe and Bobby Lashley. The bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. All four guys immediately begin getting after it. Lashley and HOOK are the last two standing in the ring. HOOK goes after Lashley, but Lashley manhandles him.

On the floor, Lashley slams HOOK onto the hard part of the ring apron with authority, Ricochet hits a dive from the ring to the floor to take out Lashley, but then Samoa Joe hits an even more impactful dive from the ring to the floor that pops the crowd.

From there, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as our high stakes main event of the evening continues. When the show returns, we see Joe and HOOK exchange chops in the ring. Lashley and Ricochet are still down on the floor.

Joe powerslams HOOK and covers him, but Ricochet comes in and breaks up the pin attempt. Joe nails Ricochet with right hands, but Lashley comes in and shoulder tackles Ricochet, sending him to the outside. Lashley drops Joe with a spin buster.

Lashley has HOOK up, but HOOK counters, sending Lashley to the floor. HOOK suplexes Joe, but Ricochet comes in and drops him. Ricochet leaps over the ropes taking out Lashley and Joe on the floor. Ricochet comes down with a shooting star press on HOOK for a two-count.

Ricochet goes for a spirit gun, but HOOK counters with a redrum. Joe breaks it up with a senton. Joe hoists HOOK up and goes for a muscle buster, but Lashley spears them. Lashley covers HOOK, but Ricochet breaks it up with a 450 off the top.

Ricochet grabs HOOK, but rolls him up for only a two count. Ricochet hits Lashley with a chair form behind. Joe locks in the Coquina Clutch on HOOK. HOOK begins to fade and ultimately ends up tapping out before Lashley can break the hold. Joe gets the win and moves on to his title shot.

Once the match wraps up, we see the rest of The Opps hit the ring to celebrate. Tony Schiavone is in the ring and says they will sign the contract tonight. Tony calls for the contract crew to come out. They are all dressed in costumes. Joe is handed the contract.

He grabs a mic and says he wants to ensure this is the safest environment for him to sign the contract. The rest of The Opps take out the crew. They grab one of the crew in a costume, thinking it’s Hangman Page. They pull the mask off and it is not. Joe signs the contract and tosses it.

Joe grabs a mic and says Hangman’s days are numbered and standing in front of you is the next AEW World Champion. It is now official. Tony calls for a toast and for The Opps to grab a bottle. What looks to be Tony in the ring, it’s Page dressed up as Tony, who is wearing the same mask as Tony Schiavone.

He takes out The Opps from behind. Security and referees come in to hold Page back as Joe is down on the mat, trying to get up. Security holds back Hangman. That's how this week's special 'Fright Night' installment of AEW Dynamite goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and NEW No. 1 Contender to AEW World Title: Samoa Joe