WWE NXT Results - October 28, 2025

Tonight on NXT, Tavion Heights collides with Myles Borne, Kelani Jordan defends her TNA Knockouts Championship against Jordynne Grace, Axiom and Jasper Troy battle it out in the Speed Tournament Finals, Lash Legend fights Kendal Grey for her Evolve Women's Championship and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs!

We get highlights from Halloween Havoc before NXT kicks off.

Jordynne Grace, and Kelani Jordan are shown arriving and we cut to Trick Williams backstage yelling at production. He marches around backstage looking for Ricky Saints and calling him out. He keeps smacking around WWE employees calling them stupid before heading to the ring. Williams says he gave Saints the best he's had and that he actually beat Saints and beat him up like a bum. He says he isn't leaving until he gets his title match. Ava comes down and tells Williams that throwing a temper tantrum will get him nowhere. She tells Williams he lost clean and there is no controversy. Williams talks about his resume while being in NXT and he says he's GOATED. Ricky Saints runs down and he and Williams start fighting and the segment ends.

Match 1 - WWE Speed Tournament Finals Match: Axiom -vs- Jasper Troy

Axiom kicks Troy off the bell but Troy tosses Axiom around. Axiom punches and strikes Troy who doesn't budge. Axiom gets on Troy's back and Troy then chases Axiom around the ring. Axiom punches out Troy in the corner and Troy slams Axiom into the corner and then hits a backbreaker. Troy clubs Axiom to the mat and headbutts Axiom who ends up on the apron. Axiom hits a dragon screw and then a missile drop kick from the top rope. Axiom kicks Troy and Troy takes Axiom down with a body tackle. Axiom counters the Black Hole Slam and gets Troy in a sleeper hold. Troy drops Axiom and powerslams him. Troy hits a Black Hole Slam and gets the win.

Winner: Jasper Troy

Ava talks to Sol Ruca and Zaria backstage. Ava says the doctors have told her she's rehabbing great but they still don't have a return date for her. Ava asks Ruca what she should do with her Speed Championship. Ruca relinquishes her title and says she will rehab herself and come back and win back her titles, both of which she never lost. Zaria storms out and Ava tells Ruca to not rush her recovery.

We come back from a commercial break and The Culling makes their way out to the ring. Tatum Paxley has her newly won NXT Women's Championship. Izzi Dame, Niko Vance and Shawn Spears are all smiles and seem to be very proud of Paxley. Paxley gets on the mic and excitedly announces "We did it!". She says she's dreamt about this moment for a long time where she could say she was the Women's Champion. Paxley says this is about what the title represents to her. She will never forget the heartache she experienced on the road to being champion. Wanting a chance and knowing the chance won't come. So when she got her chance, she took it. She says she will be a fighting champion and will be open to everyone and anyone challenging her. Dame interrupts her and says she doesn't Paxley as a champion who will be handing out title opportunities. Dame tells Paxley she's finally made it but she needs to remember that she's been chasing the title for a long time and hasn't even come close to it. She tells Paxley to make people earn the title shot. Paxley says she's going to do this her way and it will be amazing. Paxley says she's brought back the Halloween Havoc Wheel and she's going to spin the wheel and whichever woman's name it stops on, she gets a title shot. Spears notices that Dame's name isn't on the wheel and Paxley says it's because she doesn't want anything to come between them and spins the wheel. The wheel lands on Lola Vice and Paxley is stoked.

Trick Williams is still bulldozing around backstage looking for Ricky Saints. He walks by Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair. Sinclair apologizes for being responsible for Grey having to battle Lash Legend tonight. Grey asks Sinclair to be at ringside for her match.

Match 2 - Evolve Women's Championship Match: Kendal Grey(c) w/Wren Sinclair -vs- Lash Legend

Legend and Grey lock up and Grey gets Legend in the corner. Grey gets Legend in an ankle lock and Legend breaks the hold and slams into Grey. Grey goes for Legend's leg and Legend gets Grey in a headlock. Legend spins Grey around while holding her in a headlock. Grey tries to run around Legend who catches Grey by the neck and throws her out of the ring. Grey gets in the ring and rolls up Legend for a two count. Grey rolls up Legend again and Legend kicks out. Legend throws Grey on the mat and pushes her to the corner. Legend misses an elbow to Grey and Grey tries to stomp on Legend who catches Grey and throws her over the ropes. Legend jumps out and kicks Grey and we cut to commercial.

Back to the match, Legend hits the Double Dribble on both sides of the ring with Grey and then slams her down and covers Grey for a near fall. Legend slams Grey's head in the ring, and elbows Grey and covers her, Grey kicks out. Grey elbows Legend and Legend chops Grey back knocking her down. Legend connects with some shoulder strikes in the corner. Legend slams Grey twice and covers her for a two count. Legend locks Grey in a headlock, Grey powers out and strikes Legend. Grey kicks Legend and Legend takes down Grey with an elbow and covers Grey for a near fall. Legend gets Grey back in a headlock and Grey tries to break the hold. Grey finally break out but is clotheslined down. Grey dropkicks Legend and Legend drags Grey around the ring. Grey punches Legend, Legend tries to chokeslam Grey and Grey reverses and suplexes Legend. Grey trips Legend and hits a double stomp and Legend rolls out of the ring. Legend stops Grey from doing a baseball slide and they fight outside the ring. Grey hits a DDT on Legend outside the ring and sends Legend back in the ring. Grey goes for a crossbody and Legend catches her and throws her onto the ropes. Legend misses a kick and Grey hits Shades of Grey and gets the win.

Winner and STILL Evolve Women's Champion: Kendal Grey

Tatum Paxley walks backstage. Lola Vice comes up to her and congratulates her. Vice tells Paxley that she earned the title and she finally gets a fair shot. Vice tells Paxley that she'll knock her out tonight and win. Paxley says her reign won't end that quickly because fought hard for this. Izzi Dame comes by and Vice leaves. Dame tells Paxley she thinks it's not smart to take on Vice. Paxley tells Dame to chill.

Match 3: Tavion Heights -vs- Myles Borne

The bell rings and Heights and Borne bump fists and lock up. Heights and Borne trade holds and reversals. Heights takes down Borne and Borne tries to roll up Heights. They trade several pinning attempts. Heights takes down Borne with some hip tosses and locks him in a headlock. Borne takes Heights down with a hip toss and comes at him with a high cross body and covers Heights for a two count. Heights clotheslines Borne and covers for a near fall and we cut to a commercial break.

We come back from a commercial break, and Josh Briggs has made his way out to ringside. Borne and Heights punch and kick each other in the middle of the ring and Briggs circles them and makes his way to the commentary. Borne hits a moonsault on Heights and covers him for a near fall. Heights hits a slingblade and gets Borne in an ankle lock. Borne flips and throws Heights into the corner and Borne hits a snap powerslam on Heights and covers him for a two count. Heights body drops Borne and covers for a near fall. Heights rolls out of the ring and starts beaking of Briggs. Heights and Briggs scrap and Borne comes off over the ropes and takes out both Heights and Briggs. In the ring, Borne rolls up Heights and gets the win.

Winner: Myles Borne

Heights and Borne shake hands and hug in the ring. Briggs pulls Heights out of the ring and starts beating him up. Trick Williams runs to the ring and smokes Borne with a chair and then calls out Ricky Saints. Saints runs out and the two start to fight.

Kelani Jordan is seen backstage getting ready for her match tonight.

Chelsea Green, Alba Fyre and Ethan Page walk backstage. They talk about their mixed tag match AAA match. Page asks Green if she's still looking for Slaygents. Thea Hail comes by and says Joe Hendry's name and he jumps out of a garbage can. Hail comes by and wheels Hendry out of camera shot.

Match 4 - NXT Women's Championship Match: Tatum Paxley(c) w/The Culling (Izzi Dame, Niko Vance & Shawn Spears) -vs- Lola Vice

Paxley and Vice lock up. Vice gets Paxley in a headlock and slams her down with a hip toss. Paxley breaks free and slaps Vice in a headlock. Vice is taken down with a hip toss and Vice counters and locks Paxley in a leg scissors submission. Vice does a modified Devil's Kiss and Vice puts Paxley in an arm bar. Paxley dropkicks Vice and slams into her in the corner. Vice chops Paxley and takes down Paxley. Vice kicks Paxley and works on her left arm. Paxley suplexes Vice and puts her in arm bar. Vice counters and puts Paxley in a submission hold. The hold is broken and Vice misses a spinning heel kick. Fatal Influence come down and they take out Izzi Dame. Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley throw Dame into the barricades. In the ring, Vice and Paxley are surrounded by Fatal Influence. Fatal Influence attacks and the bell is called for.

No Contest

Jacy Jayne attacks Paxley while Henley and Reid go after Vice. They take turns beating up Paxley and Vice. Fatal Influence poses in the ring as Dame watches from the barricades she was thrown into and Vice/Paxley laid out in the ring.

A video package for Blake Monroe plays. She talks about beating Zaria and getting Sol Ruca's North American Title. She says she will defend her title in New York City.

NXT Anonymous catches Je'Von Evans talking on the phone backstage. He gets off the phone with Leon Slater. DarkState approach him and Saquon Shugars gets in Evans' face and threatens to hurt him before his tag match.

Sol Ruca and Zaria are backstage. Kelly Kincaid comes by and asks them about Blake Monroe. Zaria says she'll win the speed title back for Ruca. Fatal Influence comes by and tells ZaRuca to get lost. Jacy Jayne calls out Lola Vice, Izzi Dame, and Tatum Paxley.

Match 5 - TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Kelani Jordan(c) -vs- Jordynne Grace

Grace and Jordan lock up and Jordan gets Grace in the corner. Grace powers out and slams down Jordan with a hip toss and locks her in a headlock. The hold is broken and Grace keeps overpowering Jordan. Jordan slaps Grace and Grace mounts Jordan and punches her out. Jordan gets Grace tripped up on the ropes and jumps onto her off the top rope sending Grace outside the ring. Jordan hits a moonsault to Grace outside the ring and then slams Grace into the steel steps. Jordan attacks Grace's leg and we cut to a commercial.

Back to our main event, Jordan has Grace in a Half Crab in the middle of the ring. Grace counters and gets Jordan slammed into the corner. Jordan is Alabama Slammed onto the mat and Grace buckles. Both women are on their knees trading punches. Grace punches Jordan several times and Jordan comes back with kicks. Grace slaps Jordan and bodyslams her down twice and goes for the third but Jordan counters and knocks Grace down. Jordan is clotheslined a couple times and then spinebustered. Grace covers and Jordan kicks out. Jordan kicks Grace and trips her. Grace catches Jordan and Jordan counters and hits a split legged stunner and covers Grace for a near fall. Both women punch each other and Grace elbows Jordan and slams her down. Grace slips climbing the ropes and Jordan stomps on her and covers for a near fall. Jordan works on Grace's leg some more. Grace hits a Jack Knife Powerbomb and covers Jordan and Jordan kicks out. Grace gets Jordan on her shoulder, Jordan reverses and rolls up Grace for two. Grace slaps Jordan and she climbs the ropes. Jordan kicks her and climbs up with her. Jordan hits a Spanish Fly on Grace and covers her for a near fall. Out of nowhere, Trick Williams and Ricky Saints come out fighting with security around them. Jordan goes to use the belt but has second thoughts. Grace tries to pin Jordan but Jordan kicks out. Williams and Stark fight in the ring and roll out. Jordan goes back to her title and smokes Grace with the title and covers Grace.

Winner and STILL TNA Knockouts Champion: Kelani Jordan

After the match, Williams and Saints continue fighting and Saints spears Williams through a wall. Saints crawls out of the hole and Williams follows. Ava comes out and yells at them and issues a Last Man Standing Match in two weeks. Saints jumps Williams and they start fighting again and the show goes off the air.